10th Festival Salsa Cubana Munich – Germany

January 27th – 29th 2017

“In January 2017, Munich will be able to experience a high class weekend full of dance and music, again. Inspired by “Baila en Cuba”, the annual dance and music event in Havana (Cuba), we brought this festival to life. And moreover we want to import a part of the wonderful atmosphere of its big Cuban counterpart to Munich”…

Cuban atmosphere and total joy of life!

Let yourself get carried away and dive into the world of Salsa & Co.

“Salsa Cubana is more than a dance – it´s an attitude towards life! Who does not inevitably associate typical Cuban music, Cuban ambience and Son cubano (the most traditional of all Cuban dances) with these words? Festival Salsa cubana stands for this very diversity. No matter if dancer, music lover or just fancier of the Caribbean atmosphere – you will get your money´s worth!

This year again with the Percussion Ensemble Live: Drums Secret”

http://www.festival-salsa-cubana.de/en.html

This winter´s music and dance event!

Top event for all dancers in and around Munich!

Salsa, Afro, Reggaeton and a lot more!

Great party with show acts!

Taster´s session Salsa Cubana

Rueda de Casino: Dancing Salsa with other couples in a circle. Nice combinations with the exchange of the dance partners provide pure fun!

Up to 70 workshops with the best in class instructors

For all dancers and future dancers a “must do”: authentic teaching with guest instructors! From beginner to masterclass!

Awesome and high class parties and show acts!

SCHEDULE

Friday, January, 27th 2017 – Inauguración del Festival

8:00 pm Registration

9: 00 pm Welcome Salsa Party!

Saturday, January 28th 2017 – El sábado de la timba

11:00 am Registration

12:00 am – 06:30 pm Education in Workshops

07:30 pm Admission to the Party

08:00 pm Rueda de Casino (Beginner)

08:45 pm Rueda de Casino (Advanced)

09:00 pm – 10:00 pm Salsa cubana try out class

09:00 pm Opening Kizomba & Bachata Area

09:30 pm – 03:00 am Party

Sunday, January 29th 2017 – Rumba caliente

from 11:00 am Registration

12:00 am – 06:30 pm Instruction in Workshops

from 05:30 pm Rumba caliente – Cuba Party total

WORKSHOPS

Up to 70 lessons in 5 rooms. Be inspired by the best teachers and artists and enjoy a weekend very special cuban weekend!

See the workshops schedule at:

Workshop Topics and Content

Festival Salsa Cubana offers up to 70 high class workshops and training lessons!

Salsa elegante / Musicalidad en la Salsa

Salsa figuras / Nudos en la Salsa

Salsa con rumba – Rumba en la Salsa!

Salsa con pasitos / Pasitos en la salsa

Rueda de Casino

Son cubano

Manstyling

Ladystyling

Salsa suelta

Cubaton / Reggaeton

Afro – Movimientos afrocubanos

Afro-cuban Dances (ACD)

Makuta / Palo

Guaguancó – black soul of the Cuban Salsa!

Columbia

Bantu

Shangó

Oyá

Kizomba

Semba

See the information about workshop content and topics at:

LOCATION

The festival is located in the rooms of the CIRCULO. CIRCULO is the biggest dance shoool for Salsa Cubana in Munich. Additionally, as a salsateca, with legendary salsa parties and a lot of Salsa live concerts, CIRCULO is an integral part of Munich’s salsa scene.

CIRCULO’s address is Rosenheimerstrasse 139, in Munich. With its seven, highly equipped rooms, it is predestined for the realization of all classes and parties that are part of the Festival Salsa Cubana.

See more information at:

http://www.circulo.de/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1121917691219559/