28.12.16 Pot of Salsa Annual Red & White Party in Empire Lounge, Hamburg

Exclusive Pot of Salsa Annual Red & White Party in Empire Lounge. Wednesday, 28 December, 2016 Hamburg – Germany

Location: Empire Lounge

Dress Code: Red & White (not a must)

Entrance: 3 Euro

Address: Hamburger Strasse 209. 22083 HH Just 1min walk from U Train Station Dehnhaide

Pot of Salsa Annual (Christmas) Red & White Party is a tradition since 2005 that DJ Ben invites his friends to play with him, and it´s always packed. They play Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba etc. They will like to see you all once again to share this special moment together. DJ Ben & Friends

Thanks from: Ben & Pot of Salsa Team