Salsa In Hawaii: 3rd Annual Hawaii Salsa & Bachata Congress

*With Kizomba and Zouk!

Brings dancing straight to paradise! Get ready, because some of the best dancers on the planet will be here in beautiful, tropical Hawaii 2017.

The 2017 congress will a include beach party, pre-parties, workshops/performances, a new dancefloor, more special guest, and the addition of Kizomba and Zouk to the lineup.

After an amazing turn out for the 2015 and 2016 Salsa and Bachata Congress, they can’t wait to make 2017 bigger and better, with an extra day of workshops and performances, the addition of a Kizomba and Zouk officially and a new dance floor.

They would like to invite you to our 3rd Annual Hawaii Salsa & Bachata Congress *With Kizomba and Zouk! As you know, Hawaii is one of the top tourist destinations and millions of people vacation there for the amazing beaches, swimming with the dolphins, the warm weather, and amazing outdoor activities. 2017 Salsa In Hawaii is heating things up with its 3rd Annual Hawaii Salsa & Bachata Congress where salsa dancing will meet exotic, tropical Hawaii in the heart of Waikiki. February 22nd – 26th, 2017

Tickets: $54 – $296

Website: www.salsainhawaii.com

Band

The Son Caribe Band Is Hawaii’s Band Of Choice For Live Latin Music! They have performed alongside and opened concerts for almost every major Latin music event since 2001. Along with regular performances throughout the islands, the band has frequently been called upon to perform internationally throughout the Far East.

DJs

11 DJs headed by DJ MC Lady V

Schedule Events

Wednesday

Aloha Party

8pm-2am: Performances/Dancing at District Nightclub: 1349 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814

Thursday

Aloha Party

11am-4pm: FREE Beach Party at the Lagoon next to the Hilton Hawaiian Village

8pm-2am Pre-party Performances/Dancing at District Nightclub: 1349 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814

Friday

Congress Workshops/Performance/Social dancing

*Sheraton Waikiki Resort*

11am – 6pm: Workshops

7:30pm – 9:30pm: Shows

9:30pm – 2am: Social dancing

Saturday

Congress Workshops/Performance/Social dancing

*Sheraton Waikiki Resort*

10am – 6pm: Workshops

7:30pm – 9:30pm: Shows

9:30pm – 2am: Social dancing

Sunday

Congress Workshops/Performance/Competitions/Social dancing (Bikini Beach wear Night)

*Sheraton Waikiki Resort*

10am – 6pm: Workshops

7:30pm – 9:30pm: Shows/competition

9:30pm – 2am: Social dancing