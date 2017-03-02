The 9th Annual MELBOURNE LATIN FESTIVAL 7 – 9 April, 2017

The 9th Annual MELBOURNE LATIN FESTIVAL

‘A celebration of Latin Dance’ 7, 8 & 9 April, 2017

Venue: Jason Coleman’s Ministry of Dance, 1-64 Sutton St, North Melbourne – Australia

Melbourne Latin Festival 2017 bringing you an even more exciting and entertainment weekend filled with: 3 Evenings of Latin Dance Shows & Parties, Over 150 Latin Dancers, 12 Latin DJ’s, 40 Dance Workshops, Over 3 Days/Nights of fun!

The workshops are intended both for the complete novice as to the professional including Salsa, Bachata, Zouk, Samba, Cha Cha Cha, Argentine Tango, Kizomba, Lindy Hop and more…

The 9th Melbourne Latin Festival will feature international sensation Frankie Martinez from USA back by popular demand, Frankie will again be divulging and sharing he’s talent and knowledge of Latin Dance. We look forward to having this amazing inspirational artist amongst us again, as well as other interstate and local Latin artists. Saturday evening will have The Great Gatsby theme so dress in your best Gatsby costume and Lindy Hop and West Coast Swing genre’s will join in party to give it that extra Gatsby feel.

Schedule:

Friday

4pm: Frankie Martinez Masterclass

8pm: Doors Open

8.30pm: Performance Shows

10pm: Social Dancing (Salsa Room, Bachata/Zouk Room)

Saturday

10am – 5pm: Workshops

2pm: Bachata Immersion Course

8pm: Doors Open (The Great Gatsby Theme)

8.30pm: Performance Shows

10pm: Social Rooms (West Cost Swing/Swing Room, Salsa, Bachata/Zouk)

Sunday

10am – 5pm: Workshops

2pm: Samba Immersion Course

8pm: Doors Open (Brazilan Theme – Wear White)

8.30pm: Performance Shows

10pm: Social Rooms (Salsa, Bachata/Zouk)

Featured guest

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST FRANKIE MARTINEZ – USA

Frankie Martinez is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and renowned Latin contemporary dancers of his generation. To date, Frankie Martinez and ABAKUÁ Afro-Latin Dance Company have performed and taught in over 50 cities and over 20 countries worldwide. They have performed at prestigious venues including Madison Square Garden, Roseland Ballroom, Lincoln Center, Aaron Davis Hall, Jacob’s Pillow and NY Summerstage amongst many others.

MASTER CLASS WITH FRANKIE MARTINEZ:

Afro and Body Movement and Isolation. Only 20 spots available. Level: Intermediate/Advanced

Date: 7 April, 2017

Time: 4pm

Artists & Instructors

Alex Bryan – Flavoured Rhythm – VIC

Artia Zandian – NSW

Carlos and Elli – QLD

Debby Smits – QLD

Elka Eidelman – Loco Mojo – VIC

Izzy Washington- VIC

Jaime Jesus – NSW

Jose & May – QLD/Spain

Juan Carlos Ospina Sanchez – Colombia/VIC

Kadu Pires and Larissa Thayane – QLD/Brasil

Krin Bajough – NSW

Maxine & Akshar – Acontra – VIC

Mitch Billc & Ellicia Mcdonald – NSW

Nathan & Brooke – Melbourne Dance Hub (VIC)

Paula Di Pietro (Hooked on Dance) – VIC

Pedro Gonzalez and Elysia Manger – VIC

Sasha Mazzeu – QLD

Sharon Pakir – Spin City Dance – VIC

Sherylanne Salsa– Salsa Republic – NSW

Silvi Milans – SA/Brasil

Sophie Contreras – VIC

Tomas Melgarejo – VIC

Dj’s

Salsa Main Room

Dj Debilious (Qld)

Dj Nathan

Dj Carlos Galliano

Dj Carlos Lopez

Dj Juan Carlos Ospina

Zouk & Kizomba Room

DJ Allan

DJ Kadu

DJ Mutati

Bachata Rooms

Dj Kendrix – Bachata Beats

DJ Alberto – Timberlero

SUPPORTING HOMELESS IN MELBOURNE

Each year Melbourne Latin Festival also support a great cause. In the past we have supported The Good Friday Appeal, Cancer foundation, Leukemia Foundation and White Ribbon Foundation – violence against women

In 2017 they have selected a local Melbourne base foundation Fare Share foundation

To see more information:

https://melbournelatinfestival.com.au/

https://www.facebook.com/MelbourneLatinFestival/

To Book Online:

https://melbournelatinfestival.com.au/buy-tickets/