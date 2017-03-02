The 9th Annual MELBOURNE LATIN FESTIVAL 7 – 9 April, 2017

The 9th Annual MELBOURNE LATIN FESTIVAL
‘A celebration of Latin Dance’ 7, 8 & 9 April, 2017
Venue: Jason Coleman’s Ministry of Dance, 1-64 Sutton St, North Melbourne – Australia
Melbourne Latin Festival 2017 bringing you an even more exciting and entertainment weekend filled with: 3 Evenings of Latin Dance Shows & Parties, Over 150 Latin Dancers, 12 Latin DJ’s, 40 Dance Workshops, Over 3 Days/Nights of fun!
The workshops are intended both for the complete novice as to the professional including Salsa, Bachata, Zouk, Samba, Cha Cha Cha, Argentine Tango, Kizomba, Lindy Hop and more…
The 9th Melbourne Latin Festival will feature international sensation Frankie Martinez from USA back by popular demand, Frankie will again be divulging and sharing he’s talent and knowledge of Latin Dance. We look forward to having this amazing inspirational artist amongst us again, as well as other interstate and local Latin artists. Saturday evening will have The Great Gatsby theme so dress in your best Gatsby costume and Lindy Hop and West Coast Swing genre’s will join in party to give it that extra Gatsby feel.
Schedule:
Friday
4pm: Frankie Martinez Masterclass
8pm: Doors Open
8.30pm: Performance Shows
10pm: Social Dancing (Salsa Room, Bachata/Zouk Room)
Saturday
10am – 5pm: Workshops
2pm: Bachata Immersion Course
8pm: Doors Open (The Great Gatsby Theme)
8.30pm: Performance Shows
10pm: Social Rooms (West Cost Swing/Swing Room, Salsa, Bachata/Zouk)
Sunday
10am – 5pm: Workshops
2pm: Samba Immersion Course
8pm: Doors Open (Brazilan Theme – Wear White)
8.30pm: Performance Shows
10pm: Social Rooms (Salsa, Bachata/Zouk)
Featured guest
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST FRANKIE MARTINEZ – USA
Frankie Martinez is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and renowned Latin contemporary dancers of his generation. To date, Frankie Martinez and ABAKUÁ Afro-Latin Dance Company have performed and taught in over 50 cities and over 20 countries worldwide. They have performed at prestigious venues including Madison Square Garden, Roseland Ballroom, Lincoln Center, Aaron Davis Hall, Jacob’s Pillow and NY Summerstage amongst many others.
MASTER CLASS WITH FRANKIE MARTINEZ:
Afro and Body Movement and Isolation. Only 20 spots available. Level: Intermediate/Advanced
Date: 7 April, 2017
Time: 4pm
Artists & Instructors
Alex Bryan – Flavoured Rhythm – VIC
Artia Zandian – NSW
Carlos and Elli – QLD
Debby Smits – QLD
Elka Eidelman – Loco Mojo – VIC
Izzy Washington- VIC
Jaime Jesus – NSW
Jose & May – QLD/Spain
Juan Carlos Ospina Sanchez – Colombia/VIC
Kadu Pires and Larissa Thayane – QLD/Brasil
Krin Bajough – NSW
Maxine & Akshar – Acontra – VIC
Mitch Billc & Ellicia Mcdonald – NSW
Nathan & Brooke – Melbourne Dance Hub (VIC)
Paula Di Pietro (Hooked on Dance) – VIC
Pedro Gonzalez and Elysia Manger – VIC
Sasha Mazzeu – QLD
Sharon Pakir – Spin City Dance – VIC
Sherylanne Salsa– Salsa Republic – NSW
Silvi Milans – SA/Brasil
Sophie Contreras – VIC
Tomas Melgarejo – VIC
Dj’s
Salsa Main Room
Dj Debilious (Qld)
Dj Nathan
Dj Carlos Galliano
Dj Carlos Lopez
Dj Juan Carlos Ospina
Zouk & Kizomba Room
DJ Allan
DJ Kadu
DJ Mutati
Bachata Rooms
Dj Kendrix – Bachata Beats
DJ Alberto – Timberlero
SUPPORTING HOMELESS IN MELBOURNE
Each year Melbourne Latin Festival also support a great cause. In the past we have supported The Good Friday Appeal, Cancer foundation, Leukemia Foundation and White Ribbon Foundation – violence against women
In 2017 they have selected a local Melbourne base foundation Fare Share foundation
To see more information:
https://melbournelatinfestival.com.au/
https://www.facebook.com/MelbourneLatinFestival/
To Book Online:
https://melbournelatinfestival.com.au/buy-tickets/