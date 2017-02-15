February 16th – 19th, 2017

Hotel Whitcomb

Address: 1231 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Salsa Vale Todo is proud to present the 9th Annual San Francisco Salsa Rueda Festival.

Enjoy four days of social dancing, world-class performances and shows, music from acclaimed bands and DJs, workshops and classes for all dance levels with top instructors, a beginner bootcamp, educational lectures and late night parties in the heart of one of the greatest cities in the world.

Learn rueda, salsa, casino, folklore, rumba, son and more from world-renowned 24 instructors.

Tickets: $30 – $290

Website: www.salsaruedafestival.com

THE SALSA RUEDA FESTIVAL PRESENTS AN ALL-STAR LINEUP OF BANDS FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT

“SIEMPRE FORMELL”: A JUAN FORMELL TRIBUTE FEATURING ROBERTON HERNANDEZ, PEDRITO CALVO & SAMUEL FORMELL

ROBERTÓN “EL GUAYACÁN” HERNÁNDEZ

Roberto Hernández is one of the most potent singers in the world of Cuban music. Roberto’s biggest hit, of course, is “Esto te pone la cabeza mala”, which might also be Timba’s biggest hit, but he lends the same overwhelming presence and swing to everything he touches.

PEDRITO CALVO

He is a Cuban singer born in Guanabacoa, Province of Havana on April 17, 1942. In many cases mention is made of the hat he usually wears in all his performances. He is an undisputed leader. Pedrito has been a guest artist for Afro Cuban All Stars, Juan de Marcos, NG La Banda and José Luis Cortes.

Samuel Formell

Samuel is an Outstanding Cuban percussionist and musical director of the popular and internationally known Los Van Van Orchestra. Legitimate Vanvanero, Director of Los VanVan since 2004. Grammy Award 1999. He is son of the famous Cuban composer and musician Juan Formell. To him it has been the hard task of getting the group to continue the same path that its founders had worked thirty years ago, to remain the same with their unmistakable sonority.

TIMBALIVE

Created by drummer and director Leo Garcia, the Timbalive project burst onto Miami’s music scene in 2008 offering the best in Cuban music while incorporating rhythms from around the world.

Many of the band members rose through the ranks through famous Cuban music schools and have been fortunate to have played with well-known artists such as Willy Chirino, Isaac Delgado, Grupo Afrocuba, Carlos Manuel, Luis Enrique, Rey Ruiz, Marc Anthony, Celia Cruz, Pablo FG and Oscar de Leon. Timbalive’s first album, “From Miami a la Habana,” was heralded as the one of the most important and dynamic compilations of the year and cemented the band’s status as one of timba’s great voices.

BAY AREA SALSA TIMBA ALL-STARS

The Bay Area Salsa Timba All-Stars is the only San Francisco Bay Area based All-Star band whose sole focus is to perform high-energy contemporary Cuban Dance Music. This 16-piece powerhouse was compiled by Timbalero Patricio Angulo in early 2013, who were inspired by the many amazing Cuban acts that have toured through the SF Bay Area with their Parliament Funk sized acts.

Mr. Angulo, having full faith that the Bay Area can match that energy output and stage show, sought out the very best in the Bay Area’s Latin scene in order to bring the dancers an unforgettable night of non-stop ritmo, despelote and manana inspired takes of the current Cuban repertoire.

DJs

This festival presents a lineup of 6 djs

DJ WALT DIGZ

DJ ASHO

DJ DARK RUM

DJ JUANLOVE

DJ EL GATO VOLADOR

DJ ALAN