9th Scottish Salsa Congress 27th – 30th January 2017, Edinburgh, SCOTLAND

9th Scottish Salsa Congress

Friday 27th – Monday 30th January 2017

Hilton Edinburgh Grosvenor Hotel, Grosvenor Street, Haymarket, Edinburgh, EH12 5EF Scotland – UK



So, what is the Scottish Salsa Congress? Where do we start… it’s a mind-blowing combination of world class teachers, incredible professional performances and the biggest and best salsa party the UK has ever seen!

“ If you have been to any one of our previous congresses we don’t need to tell you what an amazing weekend this will be, but for those of you who have never been to a congress before just imagine excellent teachers travelling from all corners of the globe to teach you, imagine having the chance to try out lots of different styles of salsa dancing, imagine taking your dancing to exciting new levels in a matter of hours, and then putting all that into practice in the evening with a party like no other party you have ever seen. It’s not to be missed”.

Classes Want to take your dance to the next level? The congress has classes for all standards and all styles. LA, New York, Cuban, Rueda, Bachata, Kizomba,Merengue. View the timetable for a complete rundown of the classes.

http://www.scottishsalsacongress.co.uk/teachers.html

http://www.scottishsalsacongress.co.uk/performances.html

http://www.scottishsalsacongress.co.uk/djs.html

http://www.scottishsalsacongress.co.uk/timetable.html

Parties The Scottish Salsa Congress has quickly developed a reputation in the UK for awesome parties! Only in Scotland can you find a party like this, it starts on Friday night and doesn’t stop till the small hours of Monday morning.

The 9th Scottish Salsa Congress will be held at the Hilton Edinburgh Grosvenor Hotel, Grosvenor Street, Haymarket, Edinburgh, EH12 5EF. Located in the West End of Edinburgh city centre, the Hilton Edinburgh Grosvenor hotel combines an 1860s listed building with a stylish and modern interior. Just 200 metres from Haymarket Station, the hotel is a short walk from Edinburgh attractions like Princes Street, Edinburgh Castle, the Royal Mile and Murrayfield Stadium.

http://www.scottishsalsacongress.co.uk/

https://www.facebook.com/events/172490266461396/