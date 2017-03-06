Loading...
ANDY MONTAÑEZ & CHARLIE APONTE MARCH 25TH, 2017

ANDY MONTAÑEZ & CHARLIE APONTE MARCH 25TH, 2017These two living salsa legends and also worldwide known as one of the best and most influential singers in the history of salsa will present themselves for the first time in New York at the Concert Hall at Lehman College.

Montañez and Aponte will shine on Lehman stage with their diverse repertoire, including public favorite songs such as “Un Verano en New York” and “No hay cama pa’ tanta Gente”.

These two Puerto Ricans stars are recognized not only as one of the best and most influential singers in the history of SALSA, but also as international celebrities known for their performances with “El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico”.

Venue: 

Lehman Center of the Performing Arts

250 Bedford Park Blvd W, Bronx, NY 10468, EE. UU.

Tickets:

$100* VIP / $65 / $55 / $50

For more information you can visit:

http://lehmancenter.org/new-season-2016-2017/

 

