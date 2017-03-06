ANDY MONTAÑEZ & CHARLIE APONTE MARCH 25TH, 2017

Austin Spring Tango Festival Brought to you by the Austin Tango Society

Austin Economic Development Department SEATTLE TANGO MARATHON Indulge yourself with a weekend of unforgettable dancing in the Pacific Northwest March 17-19, 2017.

BIRLAND JAZZ CLUB NYC Located at 315 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036. Every Sunday night Afro Latin Jazz Orquestra performs under the direction of Arturo O'Farrill. Two shows, first at 8pm and then 10 pm.

THE GRANADA, ALHAMBRA, CA Located at 17 S 1st St, Alhambra, CA 91801. This place does a lot of teaching and live band entertainment. Son Y Clave is a great act to catch there. Eduardo, Editor

Seahorse in Sausalito, CA 305 Harbor Dr, Sausalito, CA 94965 On Sunday nights catch the live performance of "La Moderna Tradicion" and their Danson.

Alberto’s Mountain View, CA Located at: 736 W Dana St, Mountain View, CA 94041. This place has been teaching Salsa for ever and they deserve your patronage. Go Alberto's!

Havana Nights, Cupertino, CA One of the best events that we have available to us is the Havana nights at the Mountain Winery. Please be on the look out for their dates and we sure to support by attending. We need more of these classy events. Eduardo Guilarte Editor

Dominic’s in El Paso, Texas 6901 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79925. This is where you will find authentic Son with incredible musicians live, not DJ.

Cuba Mia in Buenos Aires located at Salta 508 | Esq. Venezuela, Buenos Aires, Argentina. This is truly a fun club in Buenos Aires, and you should visit.

Azucar in Belgrano, Buenos Aires Corrientes 3330, Buenos Aires for some fun Salsa dancing in the Che Republic!!

La Pachanga in Paris, France located 8 rue Vandamme, 14th arrondissement. DJ mostly and very crowded, so what else is new?

Tempo Latino Festival, France Vic-Fezensac, France, July 27-30 see Tampo-Latino.com Largest Salsa Festival in Europe.

Hamburg Germany Festival Dammtorwall 15, 20355 Hamburg, July 21, 22, and 23. Great Festival

La Macumba, Prague, Cz Rep. Štefánikova 230/7, Praha http://www.lamacumba.cz/ Latino club with great style and genuine cuban atmosphere. Plays mostly cuban salsa, timba, bachata, merengue. Opened from Monday to Saturday from 21.00.