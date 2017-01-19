Aneudy presents the new single “PA`LA PA LAMBALA”

ANEUDY AKA “King Batey” presents us his new single PA’LA PA LAMBALA, an urban cumbia that will dance to all Latin America.

The Dominican singer brings us in this song a peculiar fusion of Reggaetón- Cumbia- Electrónica in which it combines sounds of dance music with lyrics and urban rhythms.

Why the title Pala Pa ‘Lámbala?

This phrase goes back to a familiar story that I listened to as a child King Batey. His grandmother, who made sweets in the patio of the house on a wooden stove, a cauldron and a shovel to wiggle and mix all the ingredients told him that his mother when he was about 4 years old told him anxiously unable to pronounce the words ” Mama Yo Quiero La Pala Pa ‘Lámbala “, Translation; Mom, I want the shovel to Lick it. Because in the shovel is concentrated all the flavor of the sweet that stays stuck.

BIOGRAPHY

Aneudy Lara is a successful Dominican songwriter and actor based in Miami, Florida. He was born in the city of Bani, Dominican Republic and his versatility in the art has gained him followers in all parts of the world.

At the age of 14 arrived in the USA and after completing high school he started his career in (Ai) New England Art institute and forming part of his first musical project the grouping of Merengue Lokkera where he stood out as choreographer and singer and with whom he traveled the world singing Merengue.

His passion for music led him to move to the city of Miami and form the group “Local 34”. The tropical pop group made a total of five tours throughout the United States and twice won the best band award in the United States. Burger King’s “Your City of Music” Competition in Miami and The Five Gum Band War in Los Angeles whose jury was composed by Beto Cuevas, Leila Cobos and AB Quintanilla.

After 10 years in the music industry Aneudy goes one step further in his career and successfully launches as a soloist in June 2013, with a very personal urban tropical concept. Of his first Urban Tropical Album Aneudy has extracted for consideration of the public The singles:

“ONLY” an electronic merengue produced by Maffio, winner of the Latin Grammy, who has worked with artists such as pitbull, Chinese and nacho, Gloria Trevis, Olga Tone, Jean Carlos Canela Belinda, Gente de zona, Fonseca and others

“BAILALO” A tropical fusion in collaboration with singer-songwriter Venezolano Papayo winner of the Latin Grammy 2013 with the best Urban song “Sube las manos pa’ Arriba” Next to the international star Pitbull.

At the moment the artist began his first international promotional tour with his musical project “Aneudy – Tropical Urbano” and his name expands rapidly around the world where he already has a fan base in Ecuador, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, France and Spain.