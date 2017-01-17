Afro-Latin Vegas is formerly Reno Bachata Festival created by Rodney Aquino in 2009.

Fast forward to 2014 to now, The Bachata Festival 2017 moved to the greatest party city in the world; Las Vegas at the Harrah’s Resort & Casino!

A Social Dance Congress with only 3 to 5 performances every night! Afro-Latin Vegas (afrolatinvegas.com) has 3 festivals combined in the same hotel and city. Hosted & Produced by Rodchata & Partners.

Las Vegas International Bachata Festival 2017 is amazing!

BACHATA, SALSA, KIZOMBA, and ZOUK DANCE PARTY FOR 4 NIGHTS WITH TOP HARDCORE DJs w/ Bachata, Kizomba and Zouk Rooms.

Bachata Autentica Festival, Kizomba Festival & Brazilian Zouk Fest All in One Place, One Hotel, One Location, 4 Nights and 3 Days. WHY GO? It’s Las Vegas!

Ticket: $210