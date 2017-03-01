Chicago Salsa & Bachata Festival 2017 will be held March 24th – 27th at the beautiful Hilton Rosemont in Chicago, home of one of the Midwest’s largest Latin Music and Dance Festival. CSBF is a celebration of Latin culture through live music and dance attended by a diverse international audience. Also, for attendees looking to be adventurous or take their dancing skills to the next level we provide instructional dance classes from beginner to advance with a line-up of World class local and international dance artist.

At night, CSBF brings out the entertainment! Each evening begins with live dance showcases that are sure to wow any audience with a mix of acrobatic, sexy and high-energy performances. They then move on to live music with internationally recognized artist and then end the evening with some of the best tropical music DJs in the world to ensure you dance the entire night away. CSBF is an event that provides something for everyone and we hope you join us for the fun.

Tickets: $85 – $215

Website: www.chicagosalsabachata.com

ARTISTS

Ataca & La Alemana

Burju Perez

Carlos Cinta

Daniel & Desiree

Delia Madera

Cadence Dance Company

and more!

Ataca & La Alemana

Tanja began teaching professionally in 2008 with Jorge “Ataca” Burgos. Initially they were primarily dancing salsa but switched to a bachata emphasis after a friend of Tanja recommended they do a routine together. They have a dance organization called Island Touch Dance Academy that currently has 15 teams scattered across the globe.

Burju Perez

Burju was born in Istanbul, raised in New York and currently resides in Massachusetts happily married to dance and business partner Victor Perez. She has been a professional Latin dancer since 2000 having toured over 100 cities worldwide teaching and performing. Her current schedule includes 2-3 weekends a month of travel abroad to International Salsa and Latin Festivals.

Carlos Cinta

Carlos Cinta “El Unico Bachatero”, is a world renowned Caribbean/Dominican Bachata expert and educator. Carlos has taught at many international festivals and events around the world. His first YouTube video attracted over 8 million hits! Because of his carefree, lighthearted and fun attitude towards dancing, people are ultimately drawn to his Bachata style and his teaching methods. He is known for his unique teaching ability and “Bachata Musicality” Music Course and shares his passion of Dominican Style Bachata to sold-out workshops at festivals all over the world.

Daniel & Desiree

Daniel and Desiree are one of the hottest Bachata couples in Europe and now in the world! In a short partnership, only 3 years, they have achieved multiple titles, and in 2012 they won the World Bachata Masters competition! Together, Daniel and Desiree have more than 15 years of combined dancing experience, they are known for their Bachata, but they also teach all kinds of latin dancing.

Delia Madera

In 2007 she started taking salsa classes at Yamulee Dance Company, under the guidance of Osmar Perrones. Within few months Delia was ask to join Yamulee semi pro team called Bajari de Yamulee. After a year of training a doing shows Madera join the pro team Yamulee. In March 2009 Madera did her first international trip with Yamulee to Sweden. Since then to present Delia has travel almost all over the world: Italy, Argentina, France, Germany, Venezuela, Peru, Costa Rica, Switzerland, Mexico, Chile, Croatia etc. Also thought out DeliaMadera journey she had the pleasure to share the stage with Jose Alberto “El Canario”, Johnny Ventura, New Swing and Sergio Vargas.

Cadence Dance Company

Cadence Dance Academy is known for their creativity, professionalism, unique teaching styles and charisma. Cadence Dance Academy instructs, trains, and performs both locally and internationally in order to sharpen their skills and continue their growth. As trained professionals in Salsa, Afro-Cuban, Cha-Cha, Bachata, Hip Hop, Dancehall, and many other genres of dance, they actively respect and cherish their art, and continue spreading the joy of dance to others as it was done for them. They have managed to create a professional yet comfortable teaching environment that welcomes and challenges all students.

DJS

DJ Emerzive

DJ Romeo

DJ Soltrix

DJ Tiguere

Mabbo