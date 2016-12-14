Christmas in New York

The holiday season is a magical season. The cities are impregnated with the Christmas spirit illuminated with multicolored lights and Christmas decorations. In New York it may seem at times a modern version of a Dickens story. The city is dressed in this season; it is full of decorations, events and celebrations. Join with us to see the most striking traditions, majestic Christmas trees, shows and events that are to be done during these festivities in the big apple.

On Your Feet: The Story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan

You cannot miss this whole month of December ON YOUR FEET!, the Broadway musical about two people who believed in each other, their talent, their music and later became an international sensation.

ON YOUR FEET! Has some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter century, including Rhythm is Gonna Get You, Conga, Get On Your Feet, Do Not Want To Lose You Now, 1-2-3, and Coming Out of the Dark. The Broadway musical features a magnificent creative team: two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), who directs a cast of twenty people with choreography of four-time Drama Desk nominee, Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys), And original libretto of the winner of the Academy Award, Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman).

Tickets: from $89.

They will also have presentations on 24 at 14:00 and on December 30 at 20:00.

This formidable tenor will be performing with his great successes at the Mandison Square Garden this Thursday, December 15 from19:30.

Tickets: from $124

Mega Bash 2016

The “Mega Bash” by Mega 97.9 FM and La Música will be a concert full of euphoria that will make the fans of Latin music vibrate along with the most important Hispanic artists.

The concert brings a spectacular set of scenery, lights and sound that will allow these stars, as always, to make their masterful musical display.

Tickets for this coveted show are on sale at ticketmaster and prices range from $184, $154, $124, $104, $84, $64, $44, including surcharges; And at the Prudential Center box office starting at 11:00 am (EST).

Other confirmed artists include: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Juanes, Silvestre Dangond and Jencarlos Canela.

The reggaetoners Wisin and Ozuna also were confirmed for the Mega Bash event to be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this Friday, December 14:00 at 20:00; MegaBash with Enrique Iglesias, Juanes, Ricky Martin, Silvestre Dangond, Wisin and others at Prudential Center, Newark, NJ.

Therefore, there are several things you can do to enjoy the Christmas atmosphere. Each year there is a giant Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center and the shop windows of Fifth Avenue stores are beautiful.

Warehouse Decorations

The department stores dedicate a whole plant to a magical Christmas town like the one called Macy’s Santaland. Everything is beautiful and even Santa Claus is present, with which you or your children can take a photo (paying). Keep in mind that the tail can be quite long.

Christmas decorations are usually unveiled in late November or early December, usually after Thanksgiving. After New Year’s Eve many shops remove the Christmas decorations.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

The lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights is a major event in New York. During the ceremony the Rockefeller Center is bursting, everyone wants to see the tree up close. The event is televised live and is viewed by millions of Americans. There is also the possibility of seeing some famous singer live. The tree is at least 20 meters long and 7.5 meters wide, but is usually much larger (between 23 and 27 meters).

The VIP tickets for this show are sold out every year, so be quick if you want to get tickets. With these tickets you will have the best seats: from an elegant cafeteria you will have a great view of the Christmas tree, drinks and snacks in an unlimited way. There is also a DJ.

The Rockefeller Christmas tree is decorated with more than 30,000 LED lights and the cable measures more than 8 kilometers. The ignition is a sight worth seeing.

Without the VIP ticket you will have to wait hours to find a place. The apples that surround the area are full of people waiting in the open, which also means that walking around the area is crazy. Many New Yorkers who are not going to go to the show avoid it. In fact, the offices surrounding Rockefeller Plaza close at noon for employees to arrive at healthy and safe homes. The Rockefeller tree disappears the first week of January and the lights are usually turned off at 21:00 that same day.

The Christmas Lights Tour of Dyker Heights

The holiday lights that decorate American homes are impressive. To see the best decorated houses (you’ve seen it in many series and movies) you have to leave Manhattan and go to Dyker Heights in Brooklyn. This area was selected as “the best decorated in the USA” in 2012. Take the Brooklyn Christmas Lights Tour of Dyker Heights and discover these beautiful decorations during this 3 and a half hour visit. The tour starts in Lower Manhattan and from there the guided bus heads to Brooklyn. When you get to Dyker Heights you will not believe what’s in front of you! Some of the lush decorations cost more than $10,000. To soak up the Christmas spirit, on the bus they put carols and films about Christmas.

Rockefeller Center VIP Pack: Ice Skating and Top of the Rock

In addition to the beautiful Christmas tree, Rockefeller Center is famous for its ice rink. Ice skating in New York at Rockefeller Center is a wonderful experience. The queues at the Rockefeller are usually long, so if you want to skate during Christmas you can opt for a VIP package.

You will have access to the chalet next to the track, where you can rest after skating and warm up with hot chocolate, cookies and coffee. All this is included in the pack. And there is more! This option gives you free access to the Top of the Rock. From the lookout on the 70th floor you will have wonderful views of New York.

Radio City Christmas Spectacular (The Rockettes)

Radio City Christmas Spectacular, starring The Rockettes, is one of New York’s most iconic Christmas shows. In it appear Santa Claus, the Nutcracker and of course the Nativity. You have all of December to attend one of the many daily functions out there. If you have already seen it, do not hesitate to return, because it changes a little every year. It is performed at Radio City Music Hall and is the best way to soak up the true Christmas spirit.

New Year’s celebration

To conclude, more than a million people are going to Times Square to celebrate the beginning of the New Year: at midnight the crystal ball descends 23 meters and, when it reaches the ground, the marker lights up with the four digits of the New Year. Many even come in the morning of December 31 to be able to get a good spot before the crowd arrives. Security is very strict: you do not accept the backpacks or bags and everything you need to fit in your pockets. It is usually quite cold, so it is best to wear clothes in “layers” to be comfortable and not suffer from hypothermia. Everyone is interested in knowing all about toilet services. The closest ones are at the Port Authority Bus Terminal between 8th Avenue and 42nd Street, but the queue is going to be so long that you risk losing the drop of the ball and the beginning of the New Year. Also, take into account that it is unlikely that you can return to your original location, so you will need to go through security control once again, and the crowd is so narrow that the chances of returning to the same place are minimal. If you decide to go to Times Square to celebrate the New Year, put snacks in your pockets, drink less liquid, wear more clothes, and have a lot of fun. Do you want to make a wish? Write it down and leave it, the day before, in the Times Square tourist center, or leave it online. Millions of cards, with New Year’s wishes, will be released as confetti on New Year’s Eve in Times Square.