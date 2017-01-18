Clubs Tour in Tennessee

Do you want to party in Tennessee? Then, this tour is made for you! It is the perfect opportunity to meet people and dance Latin tropical music all night in the best clubs of the moment.

The Rumba Room

The tour starts with The Rumba Room nightclub every Friday and Saturday from 9:30 pm to 3:00 am. Remember to bring your ID and try the mojitos. Guys first shot is on the house.

The Rumba Room is the first salsa nightclub located in downtown Memphis! Their mission is to introduce Latin culture to the Greater Mid-South through food, music, and dance.

The Rumba Room specializes in Latin food, tropical mixed drinks and live entertainment. They feature salsa lessons, live salsa bands, dance competitions, shows, concerts, after-parties, and reservations for private events.

There’s a swanky bar area, a colorful mural, a menu full of Cuban and Latin-inspired appetizers, and a large dance area that pulses with a salsa beat. Primarily a DJ-driven dance club, the Rumba Room offers salsa music every Friday and Saturday night, with an occasional live band featured. Free salsa lessons are offered both evenings starting at 09:30pm. On Friday nights starts at 07:00 p.m until salsa time. The minimum age is 21; entry for salsa nights is 18 and up; ladies over 21 are free until 10 p.m., and there’s a $10 cover for all others.

Website: www.memphisrumba.com

Address: 303 S. Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103, USA.

FRIDAY

Bachateame Fridays 9:30pm – 3:00am Free bachata lesson at 9:30pm. Ladies free all night. Guys first shot is on the house.

SATURDAY

Salsa Saturdays 9:30pm – 3:00am Free lesson at 9:30pm. Best DJs in town.

Salsa Puerto Rican and Latin Cuisine

Explore the limits of your Nashville experience by dancing in this most important nightclub in Tennessee! You will know why Salsa is the queen of the parties and you will meet many people with the same passion as you for this tropical rhythm.

In January of 2013 Salsa Puerto Rican and Latin Cuisine opened its doors to the public in the heart of this city, bringing new flavors to Music City and adding the Caribbean taste to the great cultural variety of Nashville, with Latin dancing evenings and special events.

FREE Salsa Dancing Lessons are presented every Tuesday, starting at 8pm. Aquí el instructor Francisco te ensenara los pasos básico de la Salsa, si eres principiante, para que aprendas a bailar esta música con facilidad y adoptes este ritmo rápidamente. La meta de Francisco es que tú aprendas a bailar Salsa. Es sencillo, te divertirás y socializarás a la vez. No Cover. Free Parking.

Address: 818 Palmer Pl, Nashville, TN 37203, USA.

Website: www.salsarestaurantnashville.com

404 Bar &Grill

No queuing, no stress, just one of the best experiences of your life in the nightlife town of Nashville. EVERY SATURDAY, Sexy Salsa Dancing, 08:00pm. As always, on the main floor, we will be playing the hottest mix of Salsa and Bachata with just a splash of Cha Cha, Merengue, and Cumbia. It’s a mix that is proven to keep you on the dance floor all night long, so join for great music, people, and a cool time!

Joining for a very special Havana Nights! They will also be opening up the back patio for Kizomba by Moonlight, a separate area strictly kizomba and some afrohouse. (Weather permitting)

It has a small parking lot, but there is also plenty of free parking in the lot across the street.

Ticket: 8,00 USD /per person

9:00pm Salsa Lesson

10:00pm-01:00am Open Dancing

$8 cover charge

Website: www.404barandgrill.net

Address: 404 Elysian Fields Rd, Nashville, TN 37211, USA.

Ibiza Night Club

And finally, take a walk on Ibiza Nightclub. A Club with 11 years of experience and great reputation in South Nashville. Their owners are Colombians and they put 100% Latin music: Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, Reguetón, etc…, punctured by Djs. They have a great musical repertoire that walks you from the great old successes until the present time.

You dance all night and the safety is best.

Parking: In the street or beach

Open: Thursdays – Saturdays: 21:00-03:00 & Sundays: 22:00-03:00

Prices: $$

Address: 15128 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37211, USA.

Facebook: Ibiza Night club