THE DANCE CAMP – ESSEN #1 – Germany 24, 25, 26 March 2017

Welcome to the World of Dance Camp

24, 25, 26 March 2017

THE DANCE CAMP – ESSEN #1

3 days of Dancing and Celebration in Essen (Germany) with your favorite Artists.

★★ Why should I be part of “Dance Camp Essen # 1”? ★★

Dance Camp creates a Door Opening experience for Artists, Dancers and Students world wide.

To get to learn from the Best and also exhibit their work World Wide. Dance Camp is here to make your Dreams into Reality.



Program:

Friday 24 of March

22:00:- Free Workshop for all

23:45:- Artist Presentation

Party all night long till 04:00

12:00 :- Special Show -Live Bachata Performance by My Bachata.



25th March Saturday:

13:00 – 19:00: Workshops for All @ Julius – Leber- Haus .

22:00:- Doors Open for the Party on 3 Areas Salsa/Bachata/ Kizomba @ Julius – Leber Haus.

23:30:- Special Show – Live Kizomba Performance by Amos Balentin ft Rody Rody

26th March Sunday:

13:00 – 19:00: Workshops @ Julius-Leber-Hause

22:00 – 03:00 closing Party

All Workshops and Partys at Julius-Leber Haus, Meistersingerstr.50 , 45307 Essen Germany

Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

CONFIRMED ARTISTS:

—Bachata—

♕ Kaytee (Italia/India)

♕ Angel & Athina (Mexico/Greece)

♕ Khalid & Naomi (Netherland)

♕ Charles (Austria)

—Kizomba—

♕ Maria&Shervin (Germany/Netherland)

♕ James Thomas (Netherland )

♕ Aime Beurt ( Luxembourg )

♕ Daniel & Jenny (Germany/ Wuppertal)

♕ Andrea Nemeth ( Germany/ Dortmund)

—Salsa—

♕ Marzia ( Italy )

♕ Khalid & Naomi (Netherland)

♕ Daniel & Jenny (Germany/ Wuppertal)

♕ Katharina (Germany)

♕ Silvia & Ibo Salsa Emocion ( Germany )

♕ Kaytee (Italia/India)

—YOGA—

♕Meiko Yuen Lee ( WORLDCHAMPION KUNG FU )

—ZUMBA—

♕Meikoyzumba

more Artists coming soon

DJ’s

♕ Kaytee (Italy/ India)

♕ Kid Busy ( Korea )

♕ EVD ( Ghana )

♕ Reloud ( Netherland )

♕ Mauro ( Netherland )

Live performance:

Salsa & Bachata by Mr. Bachata https://youtu.be/Mg1RSyfhni0

Kizomba by Rody https://youtu.be/xn54CPGcd5k

You can order your ticket here:

http://www.kizomba-essen.de/startseite/dance-camp-märz-2017/tickets-dance-camp/

Venue:

Julius-Leber-Haus,

AWO Meistersingerstr. 50 , 45307 Essen Germany



Powered by:

♕ The Dance Camp

♕ K-Style by Kaytee

♕ Salsational by Maria Del Amore

♕ Young Gil.

CONTACT:

Maria Del Amore

Phone : 004915758183273

Email: maria@kizomba-essen.de

Email: dancecampworkd@gmail.com

Tickets order:

http://www.kizomba-essen.de/startseite/dance-camp-märz-2017/tickets-dance-camp/