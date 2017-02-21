DOUG BEAVERS WILL LAUNCH “ART OF THE ARRANGEMENT” VERY SOON

The new record production has already started officially, where new musical works will be given life and the process of creation and love for the musical arrangement will be shared through the videos.

Doug Beavers is launching Art of the Arrangement, the follow-up to 2015’s successful Titanes del Trombón project launched on the Artistshare® fan-funded platform.

Acknowledging that the musical arrangement itself is a celebrated, unique, and vital art form, Art of the Arrangement will directly involve fans in the creative process of the arrangement from initial creative spark to final, recorded version. Fans participating on the platform will be able to interact in person with the the celebrated arrangers, and Beavers himself, as the project transitions from initial idea, to production, and ultimately to completed album. The album is slated to release June 30, 2017.

Arrangers currently signed on for the project are Oscar Hernandez, Jose Madera, Marty Sheller, and Ray Santos.

The effort will enlist the talents of living, historical arrangers to handcraft new works for the project. Through the lens of these new works, Beavers will forge a set of his own compositions and arrangements to round out the vision of the Art of the Arrangement.

“The musical arrangement is a celebrated, unique and vital art form.” Doug Beavers

