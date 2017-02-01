February 3rd. Berlin Salsacongress at Club Mystique, Amsterdam The Netherlands

Berlin Salsacongress at Club Mystique, Amsterdam on Friday, February 3rd, 2017

Featuring DJ Willy (Amsterdam) & DJ Jarzino

Show by Poetic Motion (Rotterdam)

The Club Mystique invite their friends and favorite dancers to a party on Friday 03 Februay. 2 area’s (salsa/bachata ), hardwood dancefloors, airconditioned/fresh air, positiv vibes, cocktailbar, beautiful interior, meet dancers from all over the world.

The Berlin Salsa Congress Promo Tour: The biggest Salsa Congress of Europe is visiting this awesome party and gives you the possibility to buy your tickets at the lowest rates.

You will ♥ it!

Area 1 DJ Willy (Amsterdam)

Mainly Salsa all styles (Dura-Cuban-Mambo-Romantica-Colombian etc) and some Merengue and Bachata

Area 2 DJ Jarzino



Mainly Bachata and some Kizomba

Area 3

Bar area in which you can hear the same music as in area1.

It is also possible to dance here

Location:

Salsa Club Mystique

Smaksteeg 19, Amsterdam

Entrance at Kattengat / Stromarkt

The Club Mystique, the best latin location in the center of Amsterdam, made for dancers!

More information at:

https://www.facebook.com/MystiqueSalsaAmsterdam/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1043753795754948/

https://www.berlinsalsacongress.co/home.html