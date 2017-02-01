February 3rd. Berlin Salsacongress at Club Mystique, Amsterdam The Netherlands

Berlin Salsacongress at Club Mystique, Amsterdam on Friday, February 3rd, 2017
Featuring DJ Willy (Amsterdam) & DJ Jarzino
Show by Poetic Motion (Rotterdam)
The Club Mystique invite their friends and favorite dancers to a party on Friday 03 Februay. 2 area’s (salsa/bachata ), hardwood dancefloors, airconditioned/fresh air, positiv vibes, cocktailbar, beautiful interior, meet dancers from all over the world.
The Berlin Salsa Congress Promo Tour: The biggest Salsa Congress of Europe is visiting this awesome party and gives you the possibility to buy your tickets at the lowest rates.
You will ♥ it!
SHOW by Poetic Motion (Rotterdam)
Area 1 DJ Willy (Amsterdam)
Mainly Salsa all styles (Dura-Cuban-Mambo-Romantica-Colombian etc) and some Merengue and Bachata
Area 2 DJ Jarzino
Mainly Bachata and some Kizomba
Area 3
Bar area in which you can hear the same music as in area1.
It is also possible to dance here
Location:
Salsa Club Mystique
Smaksteeg 19, Amsterdam
Entrance at Kattengat / Stromarkt
The Club Mystique, the best latin location in the center of Amsterdam, made for dancers!
More information at:
https://www.facebook.com/MystiqueSalsaAmsterdam/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1043753795754948/
https://www.berlinsalsacongress.co/home.html