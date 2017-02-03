Kizomba Semba Party ON FIRE / 30-04-2017

Hamburg Kizomba On Fire: Semba Workshop – Live Concert – After Party

30th April, 2017

Tango Chocolate

Kirchenallee 25, 20099 Hamburg

Attention: Hamburg and its surrounding suburbs Kizomba Dancers, 2017 is Kizomba year!

We invite you to dance with such cream full of Kizomba:

2 hours Semba Workshop for all with a wonderful teacher José Luis.

Live Concert with the Braúlio Alexandre. He will let the Ladies melt on the Dance Floor with his Voice.

After party with DJ Zezom (Copenhagen)

DJ Big Daddy (Lisbon)

& DJ Ben (Hamburg)

Registration: bernert_craig@hotmail.de

+4915253535344

More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1345590668845431/