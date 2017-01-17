LatinBayArea Website

At present, the search for information about Latin music and its culture in California (USA) has been put into the technology, because it is a very practical tool. On the internet, you can find an online site where you can investigate practically everything: music, culture, entertainment, clubs and concerts. The Website is Latin Bay Area.

Among its many events that advertise monthly is that of:

MARIAH PARKER’S INDO LATIN JAZZ ENSEMBLE CD RELEASE CONCERT

This concert celebrates the upcoming release of Mariah Parker’s new CD, Indo Latin Jazz Live in Concert.

According to Latin Beat Magazine, Mariah Parker’s Indo Latin Jazz Ensemble “blends the rhythmic syncopations of Latin jazz music with the entrancing, asymmetrical meters of East Indian rhythms resulting in first-class world music. Intriguing melodies that draw musical inspirations from the tempos of Brazil, Cuba, India, and Spain make for an uplifting serene yet passionate musical journey into an ideal world.”

Sunday, January 22, 2017, 7:00 PM

Freight and Salvage

2020 Addison Street

Berkeley, California

Tickets: $24 in advance, $28 at the door

For more info, call (510) 644-2020 or visit www.thefreight.org

Featuring Mariah Parker (composition, piano, santur), Paul McCandless (woodwinds), Matthew Montfort (guitar), Kash Killion (bass, cello), and percussionists Ian Dogole, Brian Rice, and Michaelle Goerlitz.

Indo Latin Jazz Live in Concert CD Release 1/20/17

In 2009, Mariah Parker launched her Indo Latin Jazz Ensemble with a sold-out debut concert at Yoshi’s in Oakland, California. Mariah’s new release for AncientFuture.com records, “Indo Latin Jazz Live in Concert,” captures the magic of that first performance, as well as subsequent Northern California concerts at the Freight & Salvage in Berkeley, the Throckmorton Theater in Mill Valley and a studio session at Bob Weir’s TRI Studios in San Rafael. These multi-track live recordings were painstakingly mixed and mastered over a seven-year period by veteran Ancient Future producer Matthew Montfort. Indo Latin Jazz Live in Concert is a follow-up recording to Sangria, Mariah’s debut CD, which received airplay on over 468 New World, Jazz, and Latin radio programs, and earned over 365 reviews and media placements, including two songs that ascended to the Smooth Jazz Now Top 100 Songs of 2009 Chart.

“Parker, who holds a degree in music from UC Santa Cruz, wrote the eight instrumental compositions on this exquisite collection of pieces that fuse Latin rhythms with influences from South America and India with a dash of straight-up American jazz. It’s an intoxicating blend of East and West performed by musicians of astounding virtuosity. Like all the best jazz bands, this group is as disciplined as it is innovative, stopping on a dime when the composition calls for it and soaring into gorgeous landscapes of free association the next moment that are as pleasing as they are adventurous. This is sophisticated stuff, an album of global fusion performed by a group with character, charisma and the confidence that comes across when world-class musicians at the top of their games come together and create magic in the here and now of a live performance.” — Marin Independent Journal

Biography

Mariah Parker (composition, piano, santur)

http://www.mariahparkermusic.com

Mariah Parker has been playing music from the time she could reach the keys on the grand piano in her family home. While completing her degree in music at UC Santa Cruz, she worked with ethnomusicologist Fred Lieberman and drummer Mickey Hart on the “Planet Drum” project and became fascinated with the possibilities of bridging musical concepts from different traditions. She has performed her original compositions in festivals in the US and Europe. A gifted composer and band leader, she released her first solo recording of her compositions, “Sangria,” in February of 2009. This release received extensive airplay and critical acclaim worldwide.

“Dazzling…. Parker’s subtle and sensuous sounds reflect exotic flavors of India, the Middle East and Latin America.” — Palo Alto Daily News.