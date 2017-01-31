*Brand new* Lisa Li – “Hola Hola (French cover Sugarboy Hola Hola)”

Lisa Li is back with a french cover of “Hola Hola”, the hit track of G-Worldwide artist, Sugarboy. After her two debut Afrobeat singles “Hands in the Air”, produced by Prolific Fliptyce and “One Africa Song” produced by talented VC Perez, it remains a challenge for Lisa li, a Paris-based artist of Russian origin, to sing afrobeat in French. Mixed by VC Perez, Lagos. Special cover Art from Felisidex.

Lisa Li

Born into a musical family, who instilled within her a love for music from a young age. Her passion for the tropical music comes from her childhood, because even if Lisa Li had lived in Moscow, she was very close to her Brasilian grandmother.

Lisa Li started her musical career as a DJ of R’n’B, Rap, Dancehall and Afro Music playing in the best Moscow and Paris clubs.

In 2003 she got her first major exposure while playing one the radio Tropical Media Paris (Tropiques FM). They loved her mix so much that she became very popular after that. While playing through out Europe she was introduced to the known Caribbean artists such as: Charlie Chovino, Dion Henderson, Michel Ménard, DJ Slam. It wasn’t long before she felt in love with kizomba and zouk that she decided to record her first Zouk LP. (“La clé du Bonheur”, Debs 2012; “J’ai essayé”, Compilation ‘Zouk Atomique’ 2013).

In 2014 inspired by the creations of famous kizomba producers Elji Beatzkilla and Mark G, Lisa Li recorded Kizomba singles which became instant summer hits: Tarraxa, My Love, Just a dream, than in 2015 singles Stranger, Tarraxa Ku Bo. (Compilations Kizomba Tropical Dance, Lights Out AllStars vol. 8)

Her hot singles Patroa and A toa (2015) produced and composed by the brasilians DJ Kakah and Chrys H Brasil are out in Portuguese compilation “O Clima està Hot”.

The album Lisa Li “Tarraxa ku bo” (Kizomba, Afrozouk, Afrohouse) June 2015, created in collaboration with such famous producers and writers as Elji Beatzkilla, Mark G, Thierry Doumergue, Chrys H, DJ Kakah, Landim, David Tayorault, DJ Puto X…

Dream True Music, Paris 31-01-2017