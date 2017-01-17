Miami Bachata Festival 2017

The Miami Bachata Festival (MBF) 2017 will be held January 26 – 30 at the beautiful Deauville Beach Resort in Miami. MBF is a celebration of culture through live music and dance attended by a diverse international audience. For attendees looking to be adventurous or take their dancing skills to the next level we provide instructional dance classes from beginner to advance with a line-up of World class local and international dance artists.

At night, MBF brings out the entertainment! Each evening begins with live dance showcases that are sure to wow any audience with a mix of acrobatic, sexy and high-energy performances. Then, move on to live music with internationally recognized artists and then end the evening with some of the best tropical music DJs in the world to ensure you dance the entire night away. MBF is an event that provides something for everyone and we hope you join for the fun.

Website: www.miamibachatafestival.com

BAND

Grupo Extra

The hardest thing for new projects in the music business is to find an identity, a new concept, a new sound, a different style, and new colors. All the above describes Grupo Extra. The key members of Grupo Extra are: El Nene Flow (Neftali Caba), El Turko (Yassir Neher), Tony Santana (Edward Anthony Regalado Santana), Manny Rod (Emmanuel Rodriguez) y Yewdry Alvarado. Grupo Extra is already known as a group with a big stage presence, a lot of strength and energy, perfect choreographies and beautiful harmonies. In their relatively short career Grupo Extra has shared the stage with great figures of the International Latin Music scene like Daddy Yankee, Wyclef Jean, Jorge Celedon, Kasav, Los Van Van de Cuba, Guayacan of Colombia, Prince Royce, Hector Acosta and others.

TICKETS: $85 – $125

DATE AND TIME: Thu, Jan 26, 2017, 9:00 PM – Mon, Jan 30, 2017, 4:00 AM EST

LOCATION: Deauville Beach Resort, 6701 Collins Avenue, Miami, FL 33141 | United States