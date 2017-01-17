Nano Cabrera presents “Échate Pa’ Acá”

The Christmas theme can be downloaded for free through the Sound Cloud digital platform

Renowned Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Nano Cabrera presents his theme for this holiday season titled “Échate Pa ‘Acá”. This song has mergers with urban music. It was written by Marinés Colón and can be downloaded for free via the Nano channel on the Sound Cloud digital platform.

“I present this song with a lot of humility and I hope you enjoy it, we did it with the purpose of downloading it and enjoy it at your parties.” Christmas is the best time of the year! It`s when forget the problems because the Christmas represents parrandas, joy and sharing in family, “said Nano.

The contagious joy to which we are accustomed, is demonstrated in the musical arrangement of the song “Échate Pa ‘Acá” that was created by the own Nano and counted on the co-production of Durand tla Elite.

Cabrera, responsible for successes such as: “Que le den, que le den” and “Este Pueblo tiene sabor”, is a graduate of the Conservatory of Music of Puerto Rico and dominates the execution of guitar, bass, piano, cuatro and percussion. In addition, it has participated in 65 record productions.

Biography

Songwriter

DATE OF BIRTH: March 1, 1952

PLACE OF BIRTH: Puerto Rico

Nano Cabrera was born in the context of a musical family. In his childhood years he began to manifest his talent with the guitar and already in his adolescence he founded his first Latin rock group, “Dios, Madre y Patria”. In that stage of rocker that occurred in the years when the movement of the new wave reigned, Nano composed, arranged and played bass. Already in the late 60’s the young musician coincided with the arrival of the duo Nelly and Tony, with whom he worked for several years as arranger, bassist, composer and vocalist.

Graduated from the Conservatory of Music in the 70’s Nano was a founding member of the new group, Haciendo Punto en Otro Son. With this group, distinguished as one of the pillars of the new Puerto Rican trova, Nano remained for two years, thus polishing his knowledge as arranger and composer. In addition to playing the bass, Nano added to the group a singular falsetto that became the characteristic sound of Haciendo Punto.

After his work with the group, Cabrera began a career as a soloist popularizing the theme “Que le den, que le den” with which he won an exclusive contract with Wapa Televisión (today Televicentro). At this stage comes his famous “Este pueblo tiene sabor” that brought so much popularity by becoming the jingle of a well-known soft drink.

In his career, Nano has recorded more than a dozen albums as a soloist, in which he has popularized songs such as “María Isabel” and “Ramito de azucenas”.

Part of his artistic career includes performances in the Dominican Republic, Colombia, the United States and Spain.

Since always his shows have been characterized by creating a fresh, original and full of positive energy. Today, along with twelve other musicians and some dancers, Nano Cabrera has managed to create a fusion of sounds and visual elements that allow spectators to make an imaginary journey through different musical genres.

Main Discography:

– A ella le gusta – 2000

– Amiga de la luna – 1995

– Con buena nota (junto a Ismael Miranda) 1997

– Tropimusical – 1990

– Caribe soy – 1986