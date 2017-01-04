New Year’s Salsa Party – Wednesday 11th January 2017 at The Admiral Hardy, Greenwich, London,

LET’S GO SALSA CRAZY! Salsa & Rueda Wednesdays
Salsa & Rueda with the London School of Salsa
Wednesdays, The Admiral Hardy, 7 College Approach, Greenwich, London, SE10 9HY
Progressive, Step by Step Dance Courses designed to take you to the next level – Technique, Musicality, Footwork & Moves
7.00pm: Registration
7.15pm (Sharp): Salsa 1/2
7.45pm (Sharp): Salsa / Rueda de Casino
8.45pm – PARTY DANCING!
Social Dancing til Late! £10 all night!
Beginners welcome, no partner needed, no need to book, just turn up and dance your socks off with our friendly crowd!
Cuban salsa served up with a twist of Rueda de Casino, Bolero, Cha Cha Cha, Bachata and more.
We welcome Greenwich University, Trinity Laban and all other University Students to Salsa @ The Admiral – Student Discount available with ID.
PLUS! MOVE IT UP with our Fast-track UKA Dance Salsa & Rueda Medals & accredited salsa instructor qualifications.
PLUS! Buy Find the Rhythm! The Dancers’ Guide to Salsa Music with Edwin Sanz/Alex Wilson CD at any club night – Save £5 on both – only £35!
Directions: 1 min walk from Cutty Sark DLR: walk across the road, there it is, next to Greenwich Market!
Free Parking from 7.00pm
Call: Salsa Lee 07979 280 283