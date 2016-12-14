Created in 1979, Pietro’s is a restaurant suitable for going to enjoy exquisite Italian food, good drink and a unique dance night in a friendly atmosphere where you can relax and forget the stress of your everyday life.

Pietro is characterize d by its classic pastas and signature, including the number one pasta West Michigan, fettuccine Michael. As soon as you walk through the doors of Toscana you can enter the aroma of freshly baked bread and handmade ravioli, made in its pasta factory every day.

There are large portions on the menu with affordable selections as Delmonico, tender veal scallopine, salmon fish with hook and hand cut homemade mozzarella. Soups and pizzas are also freshly prepared with the freshest ingredients made from zero.

In this restaurant, located in the heart of Grand Rapids, you can find a service dinner family style perfect for any meeting and special event in the private party rooms and recently refurbished semi-private.

Also, in this place the dance floor gets hot with tropical music every Saturday night from 22:00 to 2:00 with Sergio and Cecilia. Contemporary and traditional salsa, bachata and merengue music are the most sound about.

The requirements to attend and enjoy this party Saturday are a few: be 21 years old and comply with the dress code. This way you can meet with a group of friends, people from different countries, socialize and have a good time with the music that you like in a dance track wide and safe environment. The kitchen is open until midnight.

So you know, you told ISM. Visit Pietro’s Italian Restaurant & Party House. You’ll love it!

Address: 2780 Birchcrest Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506, USA.

Open: Monday – Thursday: 11:00-22:00; Friday – Saturday: 11:00-02:00 and Sunday: 11:00-21:00

Social Menu: www.pietrosgr.com | Facebook: Pietro’s Italian Restaurant