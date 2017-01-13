Salsa and Bachata classes in London

MIGUEL & MAYANA

Miguel Rico Corona Salsa Champion 2001, Scala Latina Salsa Champion 2003 and UKA Salsa Champion 2006 are some of his rewards and achievements since he started this amazing journey 17 years ago. Miguel’s music interpretation is a gift from his both musician parents, this knowledge & experience makes him stand out in his performances and freestyle. His personality and smile is simply contagious.

Mayana 2007-2008 UK Professional Salsa Champions. 2009 & 2011 Top Salsa UK Teachers Award. Mayana’s love for dance started at an early age, she followed her heart and went to one of the best Russian Dance Academy where she studied from traditional dances to ballet & contemporary. She continued teaching various dance styles until she found Salsa. What really makes her unique its her dance style where she combines all the knowledge she has of various dances, creating her own signature which portraying her as an elegant and stylish dancer.

Regular weekly Salsa classes in London

Salsa Classes & Club every Monday night at The Bedford in Balham, 77 Bedford Hill, SW12 9HD

All levels classes cross body New York Style with Miguel Rico, Karizma, Juan & Nicholas.

Doors open from 8:00 pm

Free cha cha intro from 8:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Classes from 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Club after till midnight.

Absolute beginners are Welcome. No partner required.

Salsa Class & Club every Thursday at The Ex-Servicemen’s Club in Caterham on The Hill CR3 5 UJ

The Classes are being held in the evenings from 8:30pm – 9:30 pm followed by Club until late.

Salsa Classes from absolute beginners to improver and Int/Adv Level. Always there will be a Club after where you can freestyle, socialise and dance with each other.

The admission is a drop in basis, no partner is required and no advance booking is necessary.

Loads of fun and a very friendly atmosphere!

It’s time for Bachatame Nights!!! and have fun with two of the most charismatic dancers / instructors in the UK

Bachata class & Club, every Wednesday night at The Bedford in Balham, 77 Bedford Hill, SW12 9HD

Since 9th November 2016 Miguel Rico of Miguel Mayana London & Alex Rasero are running a regular weekly Bachata class & club, every wednesday at The Bedford in Balham.

Times: Doors open from 7pm. Classes from 7:30pm – 8:30pm.

Follow by strictly Bachata social dancing till midnight.

Absolute beginners welcome – class with Miguel & Improvers & above – class with Alex.

Social dancing after classes is from 8:30pm until midnight.

10 week Salsa Training & Student Performance Course – Miguel Mayana Mambonito

10 week intensive Salsa training & performance course with UK Salsa Champions Miguel Rico & Mayana.

On2 Intermediate / Advance Mambonito Student Performance Team

Starting 15th January 2017

Places available on request

Email: miguelmayana@hotmail.com for your free info pack.

Miguel Rico & Mayana

http://www.miguelmayana.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100006814576565