Let’s Dance Salsa & more



Every Wednesday in Empire Lounge. Hamburger Strasse 209, 22083



Hamburg – Germany



20-21:00h Free Kizomba Crush Class for beginners.

21–1:00 h Party with DJ Ben (TopAfricRadio) and Friends.

The only Party in Hamburg where you have the balance of dancing Salsa, Kizomba, Bachata, Semba,

Afro House, Funana, Afro Beats & more with DJ Ben (TopAfricRadio).

https://www.facebook.com/events/1261291863929749/

DJ Ben Kizomba Craic