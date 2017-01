Wednesday 25-01-2017 get closer to the music with a special Salsa Musicality workshop

with Find the Rhythm! Co-author, Lee Knights

at the Admiral Hardy, Greenwich, London UK

Registration from 7.15pm

Classes 7.30pm Salsa & Rueda, 2 levels,

Salsa Musicality Workshop 8.30pm

This is a co happening with the Student Salsa Society – Bring your pals!

More information at:

https://www.facebook.com/lee.londonsalsascene