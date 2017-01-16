The Vinyl Experience – January 28th at Versteegh Dance Masters in Arnhem, Netherlands

4th Year Anniversary THE VINYL Experience
on Saturday, January 28th, 2017 from 22:00 to 3:00 h
at Versteegh Dance Masters
Velperweg 43a, Arnhem, Netherlands
DJ Willy – NL from Amsterdam
DJ Lalo – NL – from Arnhem
behind the turntables
Shows by Guateque Dance Company
and Salsa D-namica
90% Salsa Dura, Chachachá, Mambo, Salsa Romántica, Guaguancó,
all played from vinyl records LP’s combined with 10% Bachata to calm and cool things down!
This is the party that every salsero cannot miss!
Party time: 22:00 – 3:00
More info: 0651836106 / 0628421917
