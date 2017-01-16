The Vinyl Experience – January 28th at Versteegh Dance Masters in Arnhem, Netherlands

4th Year Anniversary THE VINYL Experience

on Saturday, January 28th, 2017 from 22:00 to 3:00 h

at Versteegh Dance Masters

Velperweg 43a, Arnhem, Netherlands

DJ Willy – NL from Amsterdam

DJ Lalo – NL – from Arnhem

behind the turntables

Shows by Guateque Dance Co mpany

and Salsa D-namica

90% Salsa Dura, Chachachá, Mambo, Salsa Romántica, Guaguancó,

all played from vinyl records LP’s combined with 10% Bachata to calm and cool things down!

This is the party that every salsero cannot miss!

Party time: 22:00 – 3:00

More info: 0651836106 / 0628421917

https://www.facebook.com/events/1799468090328044/