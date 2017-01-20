YO VENGO D CUBA Salsa Congress Ausgburg / Germany

4th edition YO VENGO D CUBA 2017
05.05. – 07.05.2017
Cuban Salsa Congress Ausgburg / Germany
Are you ready? Cuban Salsa Power Congress
WORKSHOPS
Salsa, Rueda, Son, Afro, Rumba, Reggaeton, Lady Style…
10 Workshops just for beginners (more than 10 hours of dance experience)
ARTISTS
Some of the best international dance teachers:
Fredyclan Garcia Batista, Papito Estevez Ortiz, Yeni Molinet, Roly Maden, Yorgenis Danger Garcia, Solangel Fernandez,
Roynet Peréz, Jorge Camagüey, Leobel Abreu, Emilito Herrera, Stefanie Steinbach, Yoanis Tamayo, Hector Oviedo,
Yoandy Villaurrutia, Diana Rodriguez, Yunaisy Farray, Danger Rodriguez, Pedro Luis Pestana Gonzalez, Giusy Chisari
and some more to be announced…
DJs
DJ Delfin (Cuba – Ausgburg/Germany), DJ El Gato Volador (Udine/Italy), DJ Leo aus (Cuba – Stuttgart/Germany),
DJ Timbanero (Kempten)
PROGRAM
Friday, 05/05/2017:
starting 19:00 Registration
22:00 Party with shows und animation
Location:
Kongresshalle, Gögginger Straße 10, 86159 Augsburg
Saturday, 05/06/2017:
starting 11:00 Workshops
14:30 – 15:30 Lunch break
19:00 End of Workshops
22:00 Gala party with shows, animation
Location for workshops and party:
Kongresshalle, Gögginger Straße 10, 86159 Augsburg
Sunday, 05/07/2017:
starting 11:00 Workshops
14:30 – 15:30 Lunch break
19:00 End of workshops
22:00 After Party
Location for after party:
KKlub, Gögginger Straße 10, 86159 Augsburg
Location for workshops:
Kongresshalle, Gögginger Straße 10, 86159 Augsburg
TICKETS:
http://www.yo-vengo-d-cuba.com/tickets/?lang=es
HOTELES:
http://www.yo-vengo-d-cuba.com/hotels/?lang=es
More information:
http://www.yo-vengo-d-cuba.com/
Cuban Salsa Power
Telephone number: 0172 64 622 68
E-mail: mail@yo-vengo-d-cuba.com