YO VENGO D CUBA Salsa Congress Ausgburg / Germany

4th edition YO VENGO D CUBA 2017

05.05. – 07.05.2017

Cuban Salsa Congress Ausgburg / Germany

Are you ready? Cuban Salsa Power Congress

WORKSHOPS

Salsa, Rueda, Son, Afro, Rumba, Reggaeton, Lady Style…

10 Workshops just for beginners (more than 10 hours of dance experience)

ARTISTS

Some of the best international dance teachers:

Fredyclan Garcia Batista, Papito Estevez Ortiz, Yeni Molinet, Roly Maden, Yorgenis Danger Garcia, Solangel Fernandez,

Roynet Peréz, Jorge Camagüey, Leobel Abreu, Emilito Herrera, Stefanie Steinbach, Yoanis Tamayo, Hector Oviedo,

Yoandy Villaurrutia, Diana Rodriguez, Yunaisy Farray, Danger Rodriguez, Pedro Luis Pestana Gonzalez, Giusy Chisari

and some more to be announced…

DJs

DJ Delfin (Cuba – Ausgburg/Germany), DJ El Gato Volador (Udine/Italy), DJ Leo aus (Cuba – Stuttgart/Germany),

DJ Timbanero (Kempten)

PROGRAM

Friday, 05/05/2017:

starting 19:00 Registration

22:00 Party with shows und animation

Location:

Kongresshalle, Gögginger Straße 10, 86159 Augsburg

Saturday, 05/06/2017:

starting 11:00 Workshops

14:30 – 15:30 Lunch break

19:00 End of Workshops

22:00 Gala party with shows, animation

Location for workshops and party:

Kongresshalle, Gögginger Straße 10, 86159 Augsburg

Sunday, 05/07/2017:

starting 11:00 Workshops

14:30 – 15:30 Lunch break

19:00 End of workshops

22:00 After Party

Location for after party:

KKlub, Gögginger Straße 10, 86159 Augsburg

Location for workshops:

Kongresshalle, Gögginger Straße 10, 86159 Augsburg

TICKETS:

http://www.yo-vengo-d-cuba.com/tickets/?lang=es

HOTELES:

http://www.yo-vengo-d-cuba.com/hotels/?lang=es

More information:

http://www.yo-vengo-d-cuba.com/

Cuban Salsa Power

Telephone number: 0172 64 622 68

E-mail: mail@yo-vengo-d-cuba.com