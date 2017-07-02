2017 Salsa Festival. July 8-9 (Los Angeles, CA)

The second annual Salsa Festival is coming to Pershing Square in Downtown LA this Summer!

Spend the weekend of July 8 & 9, 2017 living it up with us with a fun, cultural event. What will you find at the Salsa Festival? Fun for the entire family! You’ll find tons of delicious Salsa to sample in the Salsa Festival, along with local food vendors offering up their best selections throughout the Festival. Six bands are scheduled (3 bands per day), Salsa dancing, Salsa lessons an interactive Kids Zone and Beer & Margarita Bar. Making the Salsa Fest the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon- to spice up your weekend!

Pershing Square. 532 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Saturday, July 9th: 12pm-8pm

Sunday, July 10th: 12pm-8pm

Mc-DJ Charlie Antillon in the mix: playing Salsa, Cumbia, Merengue, Cha Cha Cha, Bachata, and Timba.

Dance instruction: 2:15 – 3:00pm Cristian Oviedo FREE Salsa instruction

Parking: Parking available at Pershing Square

The Salsa Festival is a FREE to attend event.

**Limited VIP Ticket ($60pp) Includes:

(1) Large Salsa Tasting Package

(1) Meal from our menu (selection of tacos, quesadillas, nachos, burritos)

(2) Margaritas or Beers, 16 ounces

(1) Souvenir Salsa Festival Cup

Purchase online only https://www.latinsalsafestival.com/