Moves & Vibes Dance Co is proud to announce the 4th Annual Boston Brazil Fusion Dance Festival November 9-12, 2017!
Featuring Kizomba, Zouk, Samba, Forro and Bachata dance styles!
- 4 days of workshops with famous International and National Instructors
- Social Dancing till 6am Friday and Saturday night
- 4 rooms of dancing Friday and Sat nights- Forro, zouk, kizomba & bachata
- Amazing shows and performances
- Live forro concert with Brazilian Bands on Saturday Night until 6am
http://www.brazildancefest.net
Venue: Boston Marriott Newton
Location: 2345 Commonwealth Avenue Newton Massachusetts 02466 USA