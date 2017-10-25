4th Annual Boston Brazil Fusion Dance Festival

By
Vicky Ferrara
-
4
4th Annual Boston Brazil Fusion Dance Festival

Moves & Vibes Dance Co is proud to announce the 4th Annual Boston Brazil Fusion Dance Festival November 9-12, 2017!

Featuring Kizomba, Zouk, Samba, Forro and Bachata dance styles!

  • 4 days of workshops with famous International and National Instructors
  • Social Dancing till 6am Friday and Saturday night
  • 4 rooms of dancing Friday and Sat nights- Forro, zouk, kizomba & bachata
  • Amazing shows and performances
  • Live forro concert with Brazilian Bands on Saturday Night until 6am

http://www.brazildancefest.net

Venue: Boston Marriott Newton
Location: 2345 Commonwealth Avenue  Newton  Massachusetts  02466  USA

