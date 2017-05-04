Arturo O’Farrill ft Tony Rosa. May 7, 14, 21, 28 (Birland Jazz Club, NY)

Birland Jazz Club presents

Arturo O’Farrill Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra ft Tony Rosa

Arturo O’Farrill — leader of the “first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz” (NY Times) — was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O’Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley’s Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra is the resident large format ensemble of the nonprofit Afro Latin Jazz Alliance (ALJA) founded by Arturo O’Farrill in 2007 and dedicated to preserving the music and heritage of big band Latin jazz, supporting its performance for new audiences, and educating young people in the understanding and performance of this important cultural treasure. For more information about the orchestra and other ALJA initiatives, please visit us at www.afrolatinjazz.org

The Afro Latin Jazz Octet consists of Arturo O’Farrill, piano and musical director; Carlo De Rosa, bass; Vince Cherico, drums; Carlos Maldonado, bongos; Tony Rosa, congas; Ivan Renta, tenor sax; Jim Seeley, trumpet; Rafi Malkiel, trombone, euphonium.

https://jazztimes.com/columns/photos/photos-arturo-ofarrill-and-the-afro-latin-jazz-octet/

Birland Jazz Club. 315 West 44th St New York, NY 10036