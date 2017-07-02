Arturo Sandoval Live at Yoshi`s (28, 29, 30, July 2017)

Friday 07/28

Show: 8:00pm & 10:00pm

Tickets: $32.00

Saturday: 07/29

Sow: 7:30pm & 9:30pm

Tickets: $36.00 – $70.00

Sunday: 07/30

Show: 7:00pm

Tickets: $32.00 – $70.00

LOCATION: YOSHI’S OAKLAND

510 Embarcadero West, Jack London Square, Oakland, CA 94607

http://www.yoshis.com

About Arturo Sandoval

A protégé of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie, Sandoval was born in Artemisa, a small town in the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, on November 6, 1949, just two years after Gillespie became the first musician to bring Latin influences into American Jazz. Sandoval began studying classical trumpet at the age of twelve, but it didn’t take him long to catch the excitement of the jazz world. He has since evolved into one of the world’s most acknowledged guardians of jazz trumpet and flugelhorn, as well as a renowned classical artist, pianist and composer.

He is one of the most dynamic and vivacious live performers of our time, and has been seen by millions at the Oscars, at the Grammy Awards, and the Billboard Awards.