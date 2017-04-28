Crazy Lion Bachata Kizomba Festival 2017. 12 May 2017-15 May 2017 (Sweden)

We’re very proud to announce the First Edition of the Crazy Lion BachaKiz Festival! A small cozy but CRAZY dance festival with 100% Bachata & 100% Kizomba/Urban Kiz.

  • 3 Crazy parties with Social Room in the day.
  • Great international artists and DJ:s
  • Taxi dancers and high level social dancing
  • 2 Dance floors with the best mix of Kizomba, Bachata and Salsa
  • Amazing atmosphere
  • All Workshops and Parties at the main venue Apple Hotel.

BACHATA

  • Kike & Estefanía (ESP) * Spanish Bachata Champions *
  • Pablo & Raquel (ESP) * Spanish Bachata Champions *
  • Morgan & Manola (FR) * French Bachata Champions *
  • Sol & Laura (UK) – Bachata Sensual from UK/Nottingham
  • Ovidijus & Viktorija (LT) – Bachata Fusion from Lithuania

KIZOMBA

  • Alexis Kizomba (L’Ange Noir) (FR) * French Kizomba Champion *
  • Nemanja & Laura (RS/FI) * World known Kizomba Couple *
  • JazzyCubango (FR) / DJ Jazzy & Dana * International Urban Kiz Artist + DJ *
  • Sol & Laura (UK) – Urban Kiz from UK/Nottingham

And the ONE and ONLY Sol Hissirou​ as MC!!!

Address: Apple Hotel and Konferes. Torpavallsgatan 6, 41673 Gotemburgo

For tickets and more:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crazy-lion-bachakiz-festival-official-event-tickets-30321248671

