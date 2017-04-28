Crazy Lion Bachata Kizomba Festival 2017. 12 May 2017-15 May 2017 (Sweden)

We’re very proud to announce the First Edition of the Crazy Lion BachaKiz Festival! A small cozy but CRAZY dance festival with 100% Bachata & 100% Kizomba/Urban Kiz.

3 Crazy parties with Social Room in the day.

Great international artists and DJ:s

Taxi dancers and high level social dancing

2 Dance floors with the best mix of Kizomba, Bachata and Salsa

Amazing atmosphere

All Workshops and Parties at the main venue Apple Hotel.

BACHATA

Kike & Estefanía (ESP) * Spanish Bachata Champions *

Pablo & Raquel (ESP) * Spanish Bachata Champions *

Morgan & Manola (FR) * French Bachata Champions *

Sol & Laura (UK) – Bachata Sensual from UK/Nottingham

Ovidijus & Viktorija (LT) – Bachata Fusion from Lithuania

KIZOMBA

Alexis Kizomba (L’Ange Noir) (FR) * French Kizomba Champion *

Nemanja & Laura (RS/FI) * World known Kizomba Couple *

JazzyCubango (FR) / DJ Jazzy & Dana * International Urban Kiz Artist + DJ *

Sol & Laura (UK) – Urban Kiz from UK/Nottingham

And the ONE and ONLY Sol Hissirou​ as MC!!!

Address: Apple Hotel and Konferes. Torpavallsgatan 6, 41673 Gotemburgo

For tickets and more:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crazy-lion-bachakiz-festival-official-event-tickets-30321248671