Crazy Lion Bachata Kizomba Festival 2017. 12 May 2017-15 May 2017 (Sweden)

We’re very proud to announce the First Edition of the Crazy Lion BachaKiz Festival! A small cozy but CRAZY dance festival with 100% Bachata & 100% Kizomba/Urban Kiz.
- 3 Crazy parties with Social Room in the day.
- Great international artists and DJ:s
- Taxi dancers and high level social dancing
- 2 Dance floors with the best mix of Kizomba, Bachata and Salsa
- Amazing atmosphere
- All Workshops and Parties at the main venue Apple Hotel.
BACHATA
- Kike & Estefanía (ESP) * Spanish Bachata Champions *
- Pablo & Raquel (ESP) * Spanish Bachata Champions *
- Morgan & Manola (FR) * French Bachata Champions *
- Sol & Laura (UK) – Bachata Sensual from UK/Nottingham
- Ovidijus & Viktorija (LT) – Bachata Fusion from Lithuania
KIZOMBA
- Alexis Kizomba (L’Ange Noir) (FR) * French Kizomba Champion *
- Nemanja & Laura (RS/FI) * World known Kizomba Couple *
- JazzyCubango (FR) / DJ Jazzy & Dana * International Urban Kiz Artist + DJ *
- Sol & Laura (UK) – Urban Kiz from UK/Nottingham
And the ONE and ONLY Sol Hissirou as MC!!!
Address: Apple Hotel and Konferes. Torpavallsgatan 6, 41673 Gotemburgo
For tickets and more:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crazy-lion-bachakiz-festival-official-event-tickets-30321248671