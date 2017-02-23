THE DANCE CAMP – ESSEN #1 – Germany 24, 25, 26 March 2017

Welcome to the World of Dance Camp
24, 25, 26 March 2017
THE DANCE CAMP – ESSEN #1
3 days of Dancing and Celebration in Essen (Germany) with your favorite Artists.
★★ Why should I be part of “Dance Camp Essen # 1”? ★★
Dance Camp creates a Door Opening experience for Artists, Dancers and Students world wide.
To get to learn from the Best and also exhibit their work World Wide. Dance Camp is here to make your Dreams into Reality.
Program:
Friday 24 of March
22:00:- Free Workshop for all
23:45:- Artist Presentation
Party all night long till 04:00
12:00 :- Special Show -Live Bachata Performance by My Bachata.
25th March Saturday:
13:00 – 19:00: Workshops for All @ Julius – Leber- Haus .
22:00:- Doors Open for the Party on 3 Areas Salsa/Bachata/ Kizomba @ Julius – Leber Haus.
23:30:- Special Show – Live Kizomba Performance by Amos Balentin ft Rody Rody
26th March Sunday:
13:00 – 19:00: Workshops @ Julius-Leber-Hause
22:00 – 03:00 closing Party
All Workshops and Partys at Julius-Leber Haus, Meistersingerstr.50 , 45307 Essen Germany
Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
CONFIRMED ARTISTS:
—Bachata—
♕ Kaytee (Italia/India)
♕ Angel & Athina (Mexico/Greece)
♕ Khalid & Naomi (Netherland)
♕ Charles (Austria)
—Kizomba—
♕ Maria&Shervin (Germany/Netherland)
♕ James Thomas (Netherland )
♕ Aime Beurt ( Luxembourg )
♕ Daniel & Jenny (Germany/ Wuppertal)
♕ Andrea Nemeth ( Germany/ Dortmund)
—Salsa—
♕ Marzia ( Italy )
♕ Khalid & Naomi (Netherland)
♕ Daniel & Jenny (Germany/ Wuppertal)
♕ Katharina (Germany)
♕ Silvia & Ibo Salsa Emocion ( Germany )
♕ Kaytee (Italia/India)
—YOGA—
♕Meiko Yuen Lee ( WORLDCHAMPION KUNG FU )
—ZUMBA—
♕Meikoyzumba
more Artists coming soon
DJ’s
♕ Kaytee (Italy/ India)
♕ Kid Busy ( Korea )
♕ EVD ( Ghana )
♕ Reloud ( Netherland )
♕ Mauro ( Netherland )
Live performance:
Salsa & Bachata by Mr. Bachata https://youtu.be/Mg1RSyfhni0
Kizomba by Rody https://youtu.be/xn54CPGcd5k
You can order your ticket here:
http://www.kizomba-essen.de/startseite/dance-camp-märz-2017/tickets-dance-camp/
Venue:
Julius-Leber-Haus,
AWO Meistersingerstr. 50 , 45307 Essen Germany
Powered by:
♕ The Dance Camp
♕ K-Style by Kaytee
♕ Salsational by Maria Del Amore
♕ Young Gil.
CONTACT:
Maria Del Amore
Phone : 004915758183273
Email: maria@kizomba-essen.de
Email: dancecampworkd@gmail.com
Tickets order:
