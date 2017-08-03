Dance Papi and the Napa Valley Opera House present

“Salsa Con Vino (Vol. 2 y 3)”

A lively celebration of dance, music and wine on Saturday, August 19th & October 21th . This community dance event includes live salsa and timba music by Fito Reinoso, salsa lessons by Nick & Serena and DJ Walt Digz to keep things hot on the dance floor.

Time: 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm / Cost: $20 / 21+ with ID

Wine, Beer & Cocktails Available for Purchase / Dress: Casual & Mature / No baseballs hats or sports jerseys

Napa Valley Opera House. 1030 Main St, Napa, California 94559, CA

Live Salsa & Timba Music by Fito Reinoso

For over a decade, Fito Reinoso has made the Bay Area his home and is the only Cuban born based sonero in the San Francisco Bay Area performing a variety of styles, from the most recent urban Havana grooves to timba and classic son, all with a voice reminiscent of the late and beloved Cuban singer, Beny More.

Salsa Lesson by Nick & Serena

Nicholas Van Eyck and Serena Wong are the founders and directors of Salsa Vale Todo: the premier Bay Area Cuban salsa dance group. Dancing professionally since 2000, this dynamic duo have taught and performed at salsa congresses & festivals all over the world.

DJ Walt Digz

DJ Walt Digz is one of the most requested salsa & timba DJs in California. Walt’s great song selections, mixing skills and ability to elevate the mood of any dance venue keeps him in heavy rotation at numerous clubs & festivals.