Del Campo Dance Studio is proud to be the longest running studio for Salsa dance instruction in the Sacramento area. With a well-rounded program focused on Salsa dancing they have seen countless students dance their way into confidence.

Their dance community is welcoming and lively. You’ll find an energy and style that brings life to the dance floor in the group classes, workshops and at the outside weekly venues. Beginners are welcome and encouraged to join. Offering beginner classes on the dance floor, and in studio (no partner needed)

Salsa is a Latin style of dance that is primarily danced with a partner. The music is energetic and lively with percussions, horns and a distinct latin beat that has you moving in your seat. The dance is made of quick footwork, spins, patterns and a passionate show of body movement in relationship to the music—styling known as cuban motion or latin hip action.

Salsa is an excellent dance for inexperienced dancers to get their dancing feet moving and a favorite style for those who dance with a passionate soul.

Private Lessons

Private lessons are available for individual students or for couples by appointment.

Private sessions are an excellent way for inexperienced dancers to become familiar with the dance style(s) they are most interested in, and a quick way to feel comfortable on the dance floor. Private lessons are also perfect for the more experienced dancer to quickly advance their dancing skills.

Group Classes

Group classes are an important part of the Salsa Dance program. Salsa Dance offers group classes for beginners, and intermediate classes for those who desire to continue learning and keep in-step with their dance training. All of the classes accommodate leaders and followers with attention to steps, partner techniques, rhythm with a touch of style. No partner needed! All you have to do is show up and have fun.

For more information about other dance classes, visit https://www.delcampodance.com/home

Temporary Address:

2840 AUBURN BLVD Sacramento, CA