Eddie Palmieri at NYC’s Subrosa (Every Monday / April 17-August 14)

10 Time Grammy Winner Eddie Palmieri kicks off the release of his new album, Wisdom/Sabiduria with his first ever residency at NYC’s Subrosa

Monday, April 24, 2017

Eddie Palmieri Afro-Caribbean Septet. Emcee: Comedian Angelo Lozada

feat. Eddie Palmieri – Leader, Piano; Louis Fouche – Alto Saxophone; Jonathan Powell – Trumpet Little Johnny Rivero – Congas; Camilo Molina – Timbales; Nicky Marrero – Bongo; John Benitez – Bass

Monday, May 1, 2017

EDDIE PALMIERI QUINTET



Una Noche del Son Cubano w/ Sp.Guest Nelson Gonzalez

Pre Concert Discussion with Historian/Producer Rene Lopez

Rene Lopez: Pre-Concert Lecture: Recording Producer & Musical Historian. Eddie Palmieri – Leader, Piano; Luques Curtis – Bass; Little Johnny Rivero – Congas. Nicky Marrero – Bongo; Camilo Molina – Timbales; Special Invited Guest Nelson Gonzalez – Tres Guitar

Monday, May 8, 2017

Eddie Palmieri Presents

Little Johnny Rivero & His Giants

feat. Luis Quintero & Sp.Guest Craig Handy

Little Johnny Rivero – Leader, Congas. Luques Curtis – Bass; Alex Tosca – Piano; Luis Quintero – Drums/Timbales. Craig Handy – Tenor Saxophone; Jonathan Powell – Trumpet; Louis Fouche – Alto Sax

Monday, May 15, 2017

EDDIE PALMIERI QUARTET

w/ Sp.Guest Conrad Herwig

Eddie Palmieri – Leader, Piano; Luques Curtis – Bass. Little Johnny Rivero – Congas; Camilo Molina – Drums; Conrad Herwig – Trombone

Monday, May 22, 2017

Eddie Palmieri Presents A Night of Flamenco Jazz

Little Johnny Rivero – Leader, Congas. Luques Curtis – Bass; Alex Tosca – Piano; Luis Quintero – Drums/Timbales. Craig Handy – Tenor Saxophone; Jonathan Powell – Trumpet;. Louis Fouche – Alto Sax

Monday, May 29, 2017

EDDIE PALMIERI QUINTET

w/ Sp.Guest Donald Harrison

Eddie Palmieri – Leader, Piano; Luques Curtis – Bass; Little Johnny Rivero – Congas. Nicky Marrero – Bongo; Camilo Molina – Timbales; Donald Harrison – Alto Saxophone

Alternating between ‘Afro-Caribbean Jazz Mondays’ and ‘Palmieri Presents,’ Mr. Palmieri will debut recorded music, premier unrecorded compositions and feature NYC’s top instrumentalists, vocalists and djs in an intimate room that more closely resembles an unplugged and up-close experience than any other setting the 10x Grammy winner can currently be seen within.

During Palmieri’s “Afro-Caribbean Jazz Mondays,” Palmieri will feature new guests every week, personally chosen from an All Star cast of artists that make-up the Palmieri musical family. Among others, guests include: New Orleans sax-man Donald Harrison, legendary percussionist Little Johnny Rivero, Cuban tres Master Nelson Gonzalez, bass-legend John Benitez and other surprise guests to be announced. Palmieri’s core band includes young players that Mr. Palmieri has mentored into some of the hottest new players in Latin music and Jazz. The series kicks off on April 17th with special guest Joe Locke, the powerful mallet man who is considered the top vibraphonist in the world.

The residency begins the week Mr. Palmieri releases his first studio album since 2006. Entitled Wisdom / Sabiduria, the title speaks to the refinement of both a Latin Music and Jazz Master, with signature elements of seamlessly blended funk and R&B. Releasing April 21 on Ropeadope, Sabiduria is garnering attention from major national press outlets, from NPR and the BBC – to both morning and late night television. Sabiduria is a phenomenon in many genres, a truly uniting musical expression and Subrosa will be the exclusive venue to hear it live in 2017.

During the “Palmieri Presents” portion of the Summer 2017 residency, Mr. Palmieri will introduce audiences to a diverse group of artists and djs that the elder musical-statesman believes are the current stars and future legends of the NYC music scene. The focus will be Afro-Caribbean, world music and funk with guests as diverse as Kelli Sae (lead vocalist from Dancing with the Stars), Herman Olivera (Salsa star), Craig Handy (Jazz saxophonist), Notch (Reggae/Acid Jazz vocalist) and trend-setting djs like Bobbito Garcia and Little Louie Vega.

In an up-close setting never before seen by a live Palmieri audience, the Subrosa residency will highlight Mr. Palmieri’s unprecedented career as a band-leader, arranger, composer and performer that has innovated in multiple genres for over 60 years.

