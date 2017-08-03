Edgardo Cambón and his Salsa Orchestra “Candela”

Sunday, August 27, 2017

4pm Dance Class Complimentary / $10 Cover – Free Parking / Band 5pm to 9pm

Sausalito Seahorse. 305 Harbor Drive Sausalito 94965, CA

Artist Information

Edgardo Cambón is one of the most successful Percussionist, Vocalist, Composer and Producer in the Latin music history of California`s state. A fonder and member of the bands: “Candela” & “Latidos”, Cambón continued to influence salsa music with his highly literate, poet lyrics and his modern – minded arrangments, which substitute the usual horn and exciting Congas sections while trombone race in and around surprising bass lines.

http://www.sausalitoseahorse.com