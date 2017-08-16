Live, Love, Laugh and Dance

Esteban’s is an excellent place like no other where you can enjoy a mix between two cultures, Mexican and Caribbean food, delicious beverage and a wonderful Latin music each night with a complimentary dance lesson. Esteban’s is conveniently located at 1550 N Rt. 59 in Naperville. They have full service bar and over 1200 sq. ft dance floor. A multi-cultural atmosphere, diverse clientele and the ambiance sets a tone without comparison with other. They have also an opportunity to be televised on MundoMax television each Saturdays at 10:30 am, so that you could become famous when you attend to Esteban’s dining and dancing!

Dancing – New Schedule!

Thursday: Bachata Thursday

Doors open at 7:00 pm.

Doors open at 7:00 pm. Cover: $10. (Beginning in August 3 rd )

) 8:00 pm: One-hour lesson with Lynda White

9:00 pm: Open dancing

Friday: Latin Fridays

Doors open at 7:00 pm

All type of Latin Music….

9:00 pm: Open Dancing

DJ live Music -Latin Music, and Top 40!

Saturday: Salsa – All of Salsa…

Doors open 6:00 pm. (Free Entry with Purchase of Dinner Entrée)

Dinner available from 6:00pm – 9:00 pm.

With no dinner reservation ($10 cover charge)

9:00pm: one-hour lesson with Cinnamon

9:45pm: Open dancing with DJ Vampiro/DJ Saffiro/Live band

Venue: Esteban’s. 1550 N. Route 59 Naperville IL 60563

To more details & reservations at Esteban’s dining and dancing, please visit http://www.estebansdiningdancing.com or like them on Facebook: @estebansnaperville (Estebans Night Club