GRUPO NICHE in Seattle! Independencia de Colombia & Venezuela (July 14, 2017)

Grupo Niche is a salsa group founded in 1978 in Cali, Colombia. Currently based in Cali, Colombia, it enjoys great popularity throughout Latin America. It was founded by Jairo Varela and Alexis Lozano. Varela remained with the group throughout his life, serving as producer, director, songwriter, vocalist and guiro player. Alexis Lozano, trombone player and arranger later left to form Orquesta Guayacán. The group also included Nicolas Cristancho, on the piano; Francisco Garcia, on the bass; Luis Pacheco, on the congas; and vocalists Jorge Bazán and Hector Viveros.

Grupo Niche’s first album: “Al Pasito” was released in 1980, did little to challenge the dominating salsa band of Colombia at the time, Fruko y sus Tesos. The following year, however, the group found success with their second album, “Querer es Poder”, particularly with the single “Buenaventura y Caney”.

The group relocated in 1982 to Cali where they have been based since. After recording two more albums, Grupo Niche released “No Hay Quinto Malo” in 1984, which featured their signature song, “Cali Pachanguero”. The tribute hit single to the “world salsa capital” catapulted Niche as one of the top salsa bands of Colombia.