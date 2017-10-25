Guaco in New York at S.O.B.’s

By
Adriana Saez
-
4
November 3

Venue: SOB’s (Sound Of Brazil)

Location: 204 Varick Street

http://sobs.com/2017/10814/guaco

Guaco is a Venezuelan orchestra born in the city of Maracaibo. It has been influenced by rhythms such as salsa, pop, funk, jazz and Zulian harmonica but its rhythm is unique and forms a style in itself. They have distinguished themselves for their walk in music for five decades; which has allowed them to record about 40 studio albums. The band has performed countless annual tours in Venezuela that have occasionally spread to the United States, Europe and Japan.

