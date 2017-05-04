INDIGENOUS Jazz Concert Series-Tony Castaneda’s Latin Jazz Sextet (Wisconsin, USA)

May 12. SPRING 2017

Tony Castañeda’s Latin Jazz Sextet. Percussionist Tony Castañeda has been one of our community’s iconic musicians for over 30 years. His sextet has been voted Madison’s favorite jazz band for 16 straight years (2000-2016) in the Isthmus readers’ poll, and is a three-time MAMA award winner. For their InDIGenous Jazz concert, the Sextet will include original works from their CD, “Mambo o Muerte,” as well as newly-written material by members of the band. Along with Tony on congas and bongos, the Sextet includes saxophonist Anders Svanoe, guitarist Louka Patenaude, pianist Dave Stoler, bassist Henry Boehm, and Roberto Rengel on timbales.

The Spring 2017 InDIGenous Jazz concert series made possible by grants from Dane Arts (with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, the Evjue Foundation, charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation) and the John and Carolyn Peterson Charitable Foundation, with additional support from Madison Public Library and media sponsors WORT-FM and Isthmus.

Madison Central Public Library: 201 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703.