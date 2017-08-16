Ivangel Dance Studio: “El Baile es Pasión”

If you are looking for a dance studio to make your daughter’s dream come true. To have a Quinceañeras’ party where your daughter is the princess of the party, she looks fabulous and everyone has a look at her for her stunning beauty but above all for having a modern party with an impressive choreography…, undoubtedly Ivangel Dance Studio localized in Elgin – IL is your solution.

Ivangel Dance Studio, a place where the dance is passion!

Ivangel Dance Studio is a company that focuses on creating choreography for special events such as the coming of age for Hispanic girls known as Quinceañeras and modern Sweet 16’s. They offer choreographies ranging from: Hip-Hop, Bachata, Cumbia, Salsa, Jazz, Ballet, Cha cha cha and Merengue.

This company also has private and open classes, along with groups that perform various dance styles ranging from contemporary to urban – Latin.

Ivangel Dance Studio also has a variety of different dance groups separated by levels and type of dance style

Student team: This group is mainly for pure beginners, with no background in dance. In this group students learn the basics of the Latin dance styles along with basic hip-hop moves.

Amateur team: This group is for beginners, with a small dance background. In this group students learn choreographies and perform them at events.

Semi-Pro team: This group is for intermediates, with a good amount of dance background. In this group students also learn dance choreographies and perform them.

Pro team (Coming Soon): This group is for advanced individuals, with a great amount of dance background. In this group, students learn dance choreographies and perform them.

Bachata Souls: This group is for experienced individuals and focuses mainly on bachata.

Fuego Latino: This group focuses mainly on the Latin styles such as Cumbia, Salsa and Cha cha cha and is for people in the age range of 18-35 years old.

(To take any of these classes, you must be registered in their website)

Venue: 1380 Dundee Ave, Unit 5. Elgin, IL 60120

Telephone: 1-630-488-1335

Schedule: Monday-Sunday: 10:00am-10:00pm