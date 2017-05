This event is about 1 hr away from Trenton in the beautiful Harrahs Philadelphia in Chester PA.

Join us for a concert the ladies are sure to love! Popular Philly band Viva Mas who is currently working with Coors Light opens the show, followed by none other then FRANKIE NEGRON! and finally our Headliner for the evening JERRY RIVERA LIVE! music by DJ Jonathan!

The Block at Harrah’s. 777 Harrahs Blvd, Chester, United States