Jerry Rivera is one of the most celebrated artists in the history of salsa and Latin music worldwide. In his two decades of experience, Jerry Rivera has sold over eleven million albums, making him one of the best selling artists in the tropical genre. Rivera has recorded over 19 gold and platinum records, with 17 of them # 1 in sales and more than 44 songs in the Billboard Top Ten.

https://www.stgeorgetheatre.com

St. George Theatre. 35 Hyatt Street Staten Island, Ny 10301