José Mangual Jr and The Granada LA All Star Band

Friday, August 18, 2017

The Granada, LA. 17 S 1st St, Alhambra, CA, 91801

General Admission (Presale): $15 / VIP Tickets (Presale): $40

http://www.thegranadala.com/

Artist Information

American percussionist, vocalist, arranger, songwriter and band leader, born January 1948 in Spanish Harlem, New York City, USA.

Son of the innovative and pioneering bongo musician of the Machito And His Orchestra’s Jose Mangual. Brother of the percussionist Luis Mangual.

Also known worldwide as Buyú, José Jr. was born and raised in East Harlem, the Spanish Quarter of New York City known as “El Barrio”.

By the age of fifteen, José Jr. was already playing in local groups. Mangual Jr. showed his talent as a composer, author, and lead vocalist with Willie Colón’s orchestra.