LA PRINCESA DE LA SALSA- LIVE at Roccapulco (San Francisco, CA)

In a few days! May 6, India come to San Francisco. Don`t miss it in Concert.

Linda Viera Caballero (born March 9, 1969), better known as India (or La India in Latin America and some Spanish speakers), is a Puerto Rican singer and songwriter of salsa and house music. India has been nominated for both Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, winning the Latin Grammy Award for Best Salsa Album for the Intensamente India Con Canciones De Juan Gabriel album.

Roccapulco is an internationally-renowned Latin Club and restaurant in San Francisco. This is a historic club in San Francisco where legends in the Latin music performs have performed here.

