Las Vegas Salsa Bachata Congress (June 29th-July 3th, 2017)

Las Vegas Salsa Bachata Congress is proud to celebrate it’s 14th Year Anniversary. They are very excited to announce and all star gala with “The Las Vegas Salsa Bachata Congress All Star Orchestra” will be playing Friday Night and the local musicians are putting something together for the first time. All the best musicians are creating “LOS LEONES DE LAS SALSA an All Stars Cast”. Saturday Night they will have the pleasure of having Tito Allen & Ray Barretto Jr. doing a tribute to the music of RAY BARRETTO on SATURDA July 1ST, 2017. On their 6th year of having the Salsa Mambo Showdown. Nowhere in the world can you take part of this. Fernando Sosa, Marco & Karel, Andrea & Silvia and Javier & Erika will train you and teach you a choreography so you can perform on Sunday Night. The congress where the dancers come to dance and party. will be cutting the shows to small amounts so there is more dancing and partying. and many many more Surprises.

2017 SALSA MAMBO BACHATA SHOWDOWN

“2017 will be our seventh class of the Salsa/Mambo/ Bachata Showdown. This is an excellent opportunity to train with who we feel are three of the absolute best ON1, ON2, and Bachata dancers in the world in Tropical Gem, Karel Flores & Marco Ferrigno, Andrea and Silvia, and Javier & Erika. Your training will be intense and allot of hard work, but will be an experience you will never forget. It is important that you train hard as you will be performing this routine Sunday July 3rd, 2016 in front of the entire Las Vegas Salsa Congress. We would not have picked your video unless we thought you could be a professional on stage and pick up choreography and style quickly.”

Confirmed Showdown Teams:

Tropical Gem

Karel Flores & Marco Ferrigno

Andrea & Silvia

Javier & Erika

ULTIMATE LATIN DANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISIONS & RULES

Mega Salsa Team

This is a new division never before seen in the Salsa world. This division must be a minimum of 60% Salsa moves and can be a fusion of 40% of any other genre of dancing. The music is open to whatever the competitor choices. We want your creativity in this division. Think transitions, music changes, be more creative than you’ve ever been before, and push the limits. We want you to embrace out of the box thinking without losing the core of salsa. Each mind interprets salsa differently, let us see inside your mind.

Participants– There must be a minimum of 12 dancers and there is no limit with the amount of dancers that can be on stage. Dancers can include: Professionals, Semi-Pros, Amateurs. Age: 12 & Over.

Time– This routine must be a minimum of 3 minutes and a maximum of 5 minutes.

Limits– There are no limits in this division. You may use props, tricks, as many people as you can fit on stage, music changes, and more.

Scoring– You will be judged on technique, synchronization, timing, costumes, musicality, and your ability to be as creative as possible. Your ability to be creative and have a fusion will be important. Originality is also extremely important.

Entry Fees: $100.00 per person

Salsa Teams

This is a team division only with Salsa music.

Participants– There must be a minimum of 6 dancers and a maximum of 11 dancers for this division.

Time– This routine must be a minimum of 2 minutes and a maximum of 3 minutes.

Limits– There are no limits to this division. You can do tricks, drops, splits, ect. in this division. We want to see what you have and push your creative limits.

Scoring– You will be judged on technique, synchronization, timing, costumes, musicality, and your ability to be as creative as possible. Your ability to be creative and have a fusion will be important. Originality is also extremely important.

Entry Fees: $100.00 per person

Salsa Cabaret Couples

This is a couples Salsa division with tricks, lifts, drops, splits, ect.

Participants– This division can be male and female dancing together or same gender dancing together.

Time– This routine must be a minimum of 1:30 (one minute and 30 seconds) and a maximum of 2 minutes.

Limits– There are no limits in this division. You can do tricks, flips, lifts, drops, ect. in this division.

Scoring– You will be judged on technique, connection, timing, costumes, musicality, and your ability to be as creative as possible. Your ability to be creative and have a fusion will be important. Originality is also extremely important.

Entry Fees: $100.00 per person

Salsa Couples

This is a couples Salsa division with no cabaret tricks, lifts, or any acrobatics in the air.

Participants– This division can be male and female dancing together or same gender dancing together.

Time– This routine must be a minimum of 1:30 (one minute and 30 seconds) and a maximum of 2 minutes.

Limits– You cannot do any acrobatics in this division. This means at least one hand or foot for each person must be touching and connected to the floor at all times.

Scoring– You will be judged on technique, connection, timing, costumes, musicality, and your ability to be as creative as possible. Your ability to be creative and have a fusion will be important. Originality is also extremely important.

Entry Fees: $100.00 per person

Bachata Teams

This is a team division only with Bachata music.

Participants– There must be a minimum of 6 people for this division

Time– This routine must be a minimum of 2 minutes and a maximum of 3 minutes.

Limits– There are no limits to this division. You can do tricks, drops, splits, ect. in this division.

Scoring– You will be judged on technique, synchronization, timing, costumes, musicality, and your ability to be as creative as possible. Your ability to be creative and have a fusion will be important. Originality is also extremely important.

Entry Fees: $100.00 per person

Bachata Couples

This is a Bachata couples division which means you can only use Bachata music. You are allowed to do acrobatics, lifts, tricks, drops, ect.

Participants– This division can be male and female dancing together or same gender dancing together.

Time– This routine must be a minimum of 1:30 (one minute and 30 seconds) and a maximum of 2 minutes.

Limits– There are no limits in this division. You can do tricks, flips, lifts, drops, ect. in this division.

Scoring– You will be judged on technique, connection, timing, costumes, musicality, and your ability to be as creative as possible. Your ability to be creative and have a fusion will be important. Originality is also extremely important.

Entry Fees: $100.00 per person

Female Salsa Solo

This is a female Salsa solo division. This means you can only use Salsa music.

Participants- This division is only for one female dancer.

Time- This routine should be at a minimum of 1 minute and no longer than 2 minutes.

Limits- There are no limits in this division. You can do jumps, tricks, ect.

Scoring- You will be judged on technique, timing, costumes, musicality, and your ability to be as creative as possible. Your ability to be creative and have a fusion will be important. Originality is also extremely important.

Male Salsa Solo

The salsa technique is fundamental in a category like that of a soloist, since hands, arms, legs and body are in complete exposure for a judge. The footprint must be accompanied by a mandatory leg position with a Light pliè, as stretched legs while performing basics of salsa is typical of other dance techniques. (and therefore frowned upon, in regards to “stretched legs/other dance techniques”) The arms have to maintain a masculine salsa stance with emphasis on free flow of the dance, with hands absolutely towards the inside and not with your wrist folded towards the outside as is typical of the feminine posture. When choreography requires the stretching of arms, strokes, circular movements and rotations of any kind will have to look in masculine form in respect of the category. The hip will have to maintain a controlled posture, since movements as for example lateral in a exagerated form are typical feminine movements. The circular movement of the hip (in example the Cuban style) with a correct pliè of the legs and a controlled execution will be accepted as masculine. Within the choreography in the footwork sequence, there must be fundamental basic Salsa steps: Susie-Q, three three, half box, spyro, cross over, shoulder movement among others, obviously with the possibility of enhancing and personalizing them, always maintaining and respecting the basic techniques of salsa. The torso with the shoulders should maintain a harmony between them, since the rhythm of son (father of the SALSA rhythm ) gives us the most beautiful basic movement of the torso and shoulders. Having the torso locked without a good harmonious movement is an obvious sign of minimal salsa technique. The exaggerated movement of the torso surpassing the limit of a masculine dancer would have to maintain in order to be respectful of the masculine form.

Participants– This division is only for one male dancer.

Time– This routine should be at a minimum of 1 minute and no longer than 2 minutes.

Limits– There are no limits in this division. You can do jumps, tricks, ect.

Scoring– You will be judged on technique, timing, costumes, musicality, and your ability to be as creative as possible. Your ability to be creative and have a fusion will be important. Originality is also extremely important.

Salsa Pro-Am Couples

This is a Salsa Professional & Amateur division. Which means one dancer must be a professional dancer which means they are a paid dancer and dance to make money. The other dancer must be an amateur dancer which means that dancer is not a paid dancer and does not make money as a dancer.

Participants– This division can be male and female dancing together or same gender dancing together.

Time– This routine must be a minimum of 1:30 (one minute and 30 seconds) and a maximum of 2 minutes.

Limits– You cannot do any acrobatics in this division. This means at least one hand or foot for each person must be touching and connected to the floor at all times.

Scoring– You will be judged on technique, connection, timing, costumes, musicality, and your ability to be as creative as possible. Your ability to be creative and have a fusion will be important. Originality is also extremely important.

Entry Fees: $50.00 per person

Salsa Amateur Couples

This is an amateur couples Salsa division. You can only use Salsa music. Both dancers must be amateurs and cannot make money dancing.

Participants– This division can be male and female dancing together or same gender dancing together.

Time– This routine must be a minimum of 1:30 (one minute and 30 seconds) and a maximum of 2 minutes.

Limits– There are no limits in this division. You can do jumps, tricks, ect.

Scoring– You will be judged on technique, connection, timing, costumes, musicality, and your ability to be as creative as possible. Your ability to be creative and have a fusion will be important. Originality is also extremely important.

Entry Fees: $50.00 per person

Amateur Salsa Teams

This is a team division only with Salsa music.

Limits– There are no limits to this division. You can do tricks, drops, splits, ect. in this division. We want

Participants– There must be a minimum of 6 people and a maximum of 12 people for this division

Time– This routine must be a minimum of 2 minutes and a maximum of 3 minutes. to see what you have and push your creative limits.

Scoring– You will be judged on technique, synchronization, timing, costumes, musicality, and your ability to be as creative as possible. Your ability to be creative and have a fusion will be important. Originality is also extremely important.

Entry Fees: $25.00 per person

Rules

Competing and Performing

All teams, couples, and soloist are encouraged to participate on both events. Las Vegas Salsa Congress is the #1 Salsa Congress in the USA. We pride ourselves in always having the best. We require all competitors and performers that will be participating in both, to ensure separate choreographies.

Passes and Fees

Competitors must purchase a competitor pass + the fees for each division. Here are the scenarios for competitors.

If you are performing already at the Las Vegas Salsa Bachata Congress and paid your performers fee then you are only required to pay your $100 per person per division fee. If you are not performing at the Las Vegas Salsa Bachata Congress then you must pay the performers fee of what rate it is during the time of purchase plus the $100 per person per division fee. If you are participating in the Salsa/Mambo/Bachata Showdown then you will pay your Showdown fee plus the $100 per person per division fee. If you are an invited performer, you will be required to pay the $100 per person per division fee.

Photography and Videos

The Ultimate Latin Dance Championship and Sin City Salseros Dance Company LLC has full 100% rights to all photographs, videos, and images at the ULDC. You are not allowed to film or photograph during the competition. All participants are required to sign a release to use their videos, photographs, AND personal information like names and biographies. All of the content recorded and filmed are property of the Ultimate Latin Dance Championship and Sin City Salseros Dance Company LLC.

Music

All music must be email in advance to Head DJ to ensure we run a smooth competition. Try to make all changes before you send to DJ to avoid confusion by sending multiple version.

http://www.mysalsacongress.com/las-vegas for registration

TROPICANA HOTEL & CASINO 3801 S LAS VEGAS BLVD LAS VEGAS, NEVADA 89109