Louie Romero featuring Mazacote at Seahorse in Sausalito

Sunday Salsa August 20th

4pm Complementary Salsa Class with Admission for LIVE SALSA $10

5pm LIVE MUSIC

Sausalito Seahorse. 305 Harbor Drive Sausalito 94965, CA

http://www.sausalitoseahorse.com

Artist Information

Mazacote is the hard-swinging, old school salsa group of legendary percussionist Louie Romero. Based in San Francisco, the ensemble plays a crowd-pleasing, high-energy mixture of classic salsa favorites and original Latin jazz tunes.

Praised by Latin Beat magazine as “one of the premier salsa ensembles in Northern California,” Mazacote plays music that is altogether a soulful and danceable mixture of salsa, cha cha, Latin jazz, Cuban guajira and bomba. The band has gained fans across the Bay Area who are moved by Mazacote’s energy, musicianship and mastery of the style.