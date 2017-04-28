Mambo City 5 Star Congress. 01 May 2017 (United Kingdom, London)

MamboCity is a west London-based salsa dance school and events promoter. We run classes in New York style salsa and other Latin dances such as kizomba for complete beginners up to advanced level. We also run regular salsa club nights in London, Latin dance events and weekenders around the UK, and dance holidays to destinations including Cuba, Jamaica Spain and Portugal.

MamboCity was founded by Robert and Jean White in August 1999, they both started dancing Salsa in 1992 and gained seven years of dance experience in Colombian, Cuban and Cross body Style Salsa before going on to teach, they quickly established themselves as teachers, promoters and gained a reputation for running great events.

They were introduced to ‘cross-body’ Salsa by Pedro Gomez, a Puerto Rican Instructor based in Italy. this lead them to go on to take classes with many famous US proponents of that style including Eddie Torres, Nelson Flores, Tomas Guerrero, Frankie Martinez and Delille Thomas. Classes with these instructors lead them to promote workshops in the UK and the production of the inspirational video in 2001, “MamboCity Presents SantoRico”. this was instrumental in inspiring a generation of dancers from the early 2000’s, helping to shape cross body dancing in the UK and further afield.

The London 5 Star Salsa Congress

In 2003, they started their International festival, The London 5 Star Salsa Congress, currently the longest running Congress in the UK, since establishing this Festival they have gone on to collaborate with other promoters and dancers in organizing events around the UK and abroad and continue to work regularly with international performers, Instructors, bands and DJs.

Both Robert and Jean teach at Mambo City venues and Robert also DJs (as Cruz and Bobby Blanco). He has a diverse musical background and is a former session musician who has played Reggae and R&B on a semi-professional basis.