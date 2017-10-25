Masters of Bachata TAKEOVER

November 17th – November 19th, 2017

The Masters of Bachata TAKEOVER is a series of events put on by the Ferocity Dance Company that used to be called the DC Bachata Masters. They have grown this event from single artist, to multi artist in order to continue to be exposed to the different styles of bachata that are around today. The mission is simple Unity.

They will bring artists with specializations in different styles of bachata, and come with a single room mentality.

One workshop per hour

One bachata ballroom to dance in

All styles of bachata together

You come as strangers, but leave as friends

http://www.mastersofbachata.com/